Patriots Sting the Yellowjackets

Marion drained nine three-pointers in an 18point victoiy over Sheridan

By Tyler Bennett

Marion School District The Marion Patriots (1515 overall) advanced to the second round of the 6A state tournament with a 7961 opening-round win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets (15-15) on Thursday.

Though the Patriots were outsized once again, Marion’s gritty defensive play and perimeter shooting ability gave them the advantage. The Patriot defense made the Jackets work for every shot opportunity and created scoring opportunities for themselves with turnovers.

Marion lead the entire game and never let the lead drop below double digits after the first quarter which ended 22-11 in favor of the Patriots. The Pats took 14 more shots than the Jackets in the first half and 10 more for the game. Coach Nathan Claybom’s squad was also able to capitalize on their opportunities from the charity stripe, sinking 12 of their 14 free throw attempts.

Sheridan’s height created enough pressure in the paint to force the Patriots to shoot perimeter jumpshots. Marion responded to the Sheridan challenge, making nine three pointers while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arch.

Senior Tyler Cleveland had the top performance of the night for the Jackets with 33 points, shooting 13-of-21 from the field.

Detric Reeves led the Patriots on the scoreboard with 20, even though foul trouble limited his time on the court. Reeves made a pair of three pointers and made six of his 11 shots.

The Patriots were able to build the majority of their lead without Reeves on the court because of an effective full court press that led to 12 Jacket turnovers in the first half alone.

Junior Kindylen Roberts and senior Taylor Brown were the main sparks on defense with three steals and two blocks between the pair.

Marion sophomore Makyi Boyce directed the Patriots offense for the majority of the game. Boyce’s passing ability opened many doors for the Pats, but he also hit a pair of three pointers finishing the night with eight points and a steal.

Trystan Haymon had one of his best perfomiances of the year on Thursday. The Marion junior isn’t known for his three point shot, but Haymon sank two of Marion’s nine deep balls, finishing with 11 points and a steal.

With the Patriots playing practically in their backyard, West Memphis’ Lehr Arena, the Patriots student section roared the entire game, but the loudest cheers came in the fourth quarter when Marion played a complete substitution lineup. Dayton Pitts-Crawford, Ontaveous Jefferson, Dylan Thomas and Barry Johnson each scored a bucket each in the final period.

After the game. Coach Claybom praised his team’s effort and defensive play.

“We’re a team full of grinders,” Claybom said.

“Our starting center is 5foot-9, so we have to have a full team effort for four quarters and that’s exactly what we had tonight. I liked our effort tonight.”

The Patriots resume state tournament action on Friday night against the West Memphis Blue Devils. West Memphis owns the season series against the Patriots this season, but Marion played the Devils close the last time the teams met at Lehr Arena.

“We like being the underdog,” said assistant coach Monty Patel. “We like to be counted out. It gives us a chip on our shoulder.

Anything can happen, we just gotta bring it.”

The third meeting between the Patriots and Blue Devils tips off at 8:30 p.m.

Marion guard Trystan Haymon (4) lays in a bucket. Haymon pumped in 11 points in the Patriots 6A state tournament victory over Sheridan.

Photo by Collins Peeples