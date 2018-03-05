Blue Devils grind past Warriors, into championship game

After defeating Marion by 20 points, West Memphis earned a two- point victory over Little Rock Hall in the 6A semifinal round

WM School District It was a strange evening even from the start.

First, with the No. 2-seed from the East, the West Memphis Blue Devils were inexplicably deemed the visitors Saturday night at Lehr Arena in the Class 6A state tournament semifinals.

The Blue Devils wore their road uniforms and sat on the visitors bench.

Then Little Rock Hall comes out and plays a spread offense to try and slow the pace against the high-powered West Memphis offense.

It worked for the most part, but in the end the Blue Devils got the victory as Hall's Gregory Johnson missed a short jumper at the buzzer giving West Memphis a 34-32 victory, putting the Blue Devils into the championship game for the first time since 2011. The Blue Devils and Jonesboro will fight for the 6A state title on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The ending was setting up to remind long-time Blue Devil fans of 1989's illfated title game gaffe in which Lee Suggs' bankedin jumper was waved off at the buzzer while Blytheville went on to win in overtime.

And it reminded everyone else of just one week ago when the phantom foul call on Sidney Stinson allowed Jonesboro to tie the game and send it into overtime in the 6A-East Conference tournament where the Hurricane went on to win at Lehr Arena.

But all was well when the buzzer sounded this time.

'If the ball had gone in it wouldn't have counted, in my opinion,' said an elated Blue Devil sophomore Chris Moore, who scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. 'All I know is we won the game and I'm happy.'

The Blue Devils (28-3) will head to the championship game in Hot Springs against the Jonesboro Hurricane, a 6548 winner on Saturday over Pine Bluff.

'Man, I'm so happy for those kids,' West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown said. 'It's like heart-stopping, you know what I'm saying? The kids have worked so hard this year and so far it has been all worth it.'

Hall head coach Jon Coleman shocked the crowd at Lehr Arena by coming out in a stall offense. It didn't work right away as West Memphis scored the first 13 points of the game. The Blue Devils defense pitched a shutout through one quarter as the home team led 13-0 heading into the second quarter. 'I knew coming in that (Hall) wanted to keep it as ugly as possible,' said Brown. 'So I was not the least bit surprised to see them come out in a spread.'

Despite the early hole they dug themselves, the Warriors stuck with the game plan and soon enough it started paying dividends. West Memphis led only 19-14 at halftime. Nineteen is usually the Blue Devil total after one quarter.

Later on, three key Blue Devils, Moore, Sidney Stinson and Zach Byrd, landed in foul trouble, another reminder of last week's loss to Jonesboro.

But the trio didn't foul out, and it turns out West Memphis needed all three in the final sequence.

Uncharacteristic turnover totals by the Blue Devils (17 on the night) kept Hall in the game, and although it wasn't a turnover on the stat sheet, a mental mistake by Stinson gave Hall a chance to win the game at the end.

With the Blue Devils up 34-32 and 26 seconds left on the clock, Brown instructed his team to just hold the ball out front.

Well, Stinson drove the baseline and found himself with his dribble stopped under the basket against Hall's 6-foot-7 Kevon Cooper. Stinson put up a shot and Cooper swatted it toward the sideline, and in a scramble for the ball it was given to the Warriors when it went out of bounds.

After a Hall timeout with 7.4 seconds left, the Warriors' Montavius Dismuke missed a potential game-winning threepointer. The ball went out of bounds and it was awarded to Hall with 0.5 seconds left after a brief conference of officials.

'On the throw-in with (0.5) all I told our kids was (Hall) was going to have to lob it in order to get a shot off,' Brown explained.

'So, I told Sid, Chris and Curtis (Washington) they had to jump as high as they could on the inbounds.'

When the ball bounded off the rim, Lehr Arena erupted in jubilation.

'The great thing about this is now we have a better understanding of the moment,' Brown stated.

'We did do one thing well all night, and that's defend.

We played our butts off all night on defense.'

The final individual scoring totals were low, obviously, but for the first time in a long while the Blue Devils placed just one player (Moore) in doublefigure scoring. Washington provided 9 points while C.J. Prackett and Stinson each scored 5.

Dismuke paced Hall with 14 points while Cooper added 12.

On Friday night in the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils came out swinging for the fences and buried Marion 70-50.

West Memphis led only 21-17 after one quarter, but senior Kelsey Hubbard came off the bench in the second quarter and buried three consecutive threepointers to pushed the lead to 31-17.

From there the lead just kept building and the overflow crowd of nearly 3,000 kept screaming in approval.

West Memphis hit 15 of 23 shots in the first half (.652 percentage) and Moore finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue Devils led 50-24 by the early moments of the third quarter and Brown began subbing early in order to rest his top players.

Stinson and Moore combined for 30 of the team's 35 rebounds on the night.

By Billy Woods