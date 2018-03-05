Bulldogs topple Trojans for spot in state championship

Earle closed out Parkers Chapel with a 14- 5 run, earning the right to play for their third state title in three seasons

For the third consecutive season, the back-to-back reigning 2A boys basketball state champion Earle Bulldogs are headed to Hot Springs to compete for a state title, after defeating the Parkers Chapel Trojans 59-45 in the semifinal round of the state tournament this past Saturday.

Earle (28-7) wasted no time working on their spot in the state championship bout, jumping out to a 2410 lead after the opening stanza against Parkers Chapel (29-4). Leading the way for the Bulldogs early, Earle junior Kevon Smith drilled five three-point baskets in the first eight minutes of play, most coming off assists from Earle senior and captain Travonta Doolittle.

The combination of Doolittle’s ability to drive to the hoop and Smith’s skills behind the arch made for a perfect storm, according to Earle head coach Billy Murray.

“He is the shooter on the team,” Murray said of Smith. “He is the best shooter. He shoots better than Doolittle. Doolittle’s just a decoy. He can attack the rim, but when he attacks two people are going to come at him.

Kevon is the best shooter, sitting over there. So, why not let him shoot the ball?” Though the Bulldogs went on to build a 21-point lead, holding a 33-12 advantage with 5:29 to play in the second quarter, Parkers Chapel wouldn’t go quietly, trimming the Earle lead to 11, 43-32, at halftime and pulling within five points, 45-40, of the state champs with 6:10 to left in the fourth frame.

However, determination brought on by a fiery halftime speech from Murray and having just seen the Lady Bulldogs advance to their state championship game allowed for the continued motivation the Bulldogs needed to end the game on a 14-5 run.

“Seeing the senior girls and how hard they played, they just matched the senior girl’s energy and tenacity that they put out there,” Murray said. “I think we had a 21-point lead, but after that they let up and lost focus. At halftime, I had to come back in and chew some butt, but it all worked out.”

Doolittle led all scores in the semifinal contest with 22 points while Smith finished hot on his heels with 21 points. Cleaning the glass for the Bulldogs, sophomore 6-foot-5 center Leeandrew Milow hauled in seven boards while scoring seven points.

The victory over Parkers Chapel followed an escape act the Bulldogs pulled in the quarterfinal round as Earle squeaked by Jacksonville Lighthouse 67-66 this past Thursday.

Murray attributes the close finish against Jacksonville Lighthouse (20-17) to a lack of intensity on Earle’s part and a desire for revenge from Jacksonville Lighthouse, who the Bulldogs defeated in last season’s state tournament 82-62.

“Jacksonville Lighthouse came out great,” Murray said. “I give their coach all the props in the world. We beat them last year. So, I knew they were going to come out. I lost seven seniors, so (Earle) didn’t know what to expect.

You’ve got a team that you beat to come back and get revenge. You’ve got two seniors back from that team. So, you know they were up for the game, but the new players I had didn’t know what the intensity of the game was going to be. That’s why we came out and flat and struggled.

By the grace of God, we won that ball game.”

Now Murray and the Bulldogs find themselves back in Hot Spring’s convention center playing for another state tittle. Murray takes pride in returning.

“Win or lose, I got there three times in a row. I’ve made history. Ain’t many coaches that can say, ‘I’ve been there three times in a row.’” When the Bulldogs take the court in Hot Springs at 7:30 p.m. to compete for their third straight state championship, they’ll run into a familiar foe, the Marked Tree Indians (31-1).

Earle is 1-2 against the Indians in their last two matchups, with the Bulldogs falling to the Indians twice during the regular season, 6351 and 58-46 respectively, but with Earle taking the most important contest out of the last three facings, an 81-62 victory in last season’s state championship contest.

Murray is ready for Round Four.

“I want Marked Tree,” Murray said.

“They beat me twice (this season). My players want Marked Tree… When we play Marked Tree, we’ll come out with a whole lot of passion because we want Marked Tree, because Marked Tree beat us and I think we’re better than Marked Tree.”

The state championship contest is slated for this Thursday, March 8th, in Hot Springs at 7:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples