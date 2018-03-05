Earle planning city-wide cleanup day

Organizers set cleanup day, family picnic at the square April 28

news@theeveningtimes.com

The Mid-South Camaro Club is sponsoring the “Let’s Clean Up Earle” day with a family picnic at the square, free to every family that participates in cleaning up the city.

The clean up will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday April 28, and end at 11 a.m., with a family picnic at the square (Commerce and 2nd Street). Games and prizes will be awarded to the children in attendance.

“Please volunteer your time, energy and show our love for our city on this special day,” said Al Elberson. “This is a day we can work together to accomplish two tasks: Make this city great again and have a community picnic for our residents.”

The only cost for this family day is your time, a trash bag and your appetite, he added.

Trash bags will be col- lected at the square on Saturday April 28.

“Call if you have any question and join us for a cleanup and Family Fun Day in Earle!,” said Elberson.

Call the Earle Police Department at 870-792-8900, or Al Elberson at 870-3620475, to sign up and volunteer cleaning up or assisting with the picnic.

By the Evening Times News Staff