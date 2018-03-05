Lady Devils ousted by Lake Hamilton

West Memphis shot just 14 percent in the first quarter

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devils ran into a torridshooting team from Lake Hamilton Friday night as they fell 66-44 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament at Lehr Arena.

The Lady Devils (16-15) dug themselves an early 10-0 hole and the shooting totals from the first eight minutes told the whole story. West Memphis made only 2 of 14 shots from the floor while Lake Hamilton almost could not miss, sinking 8 of 10 shots in the first quarter to take a commanding 21-5 lead.

Lake Hamilton (19-13) shot like that in the first half of their first-round game against Jacksonville, but the Lady Wolves tailed off significantly in the second half as Jacksonville rallied to within seven after trailing by 20 at one point.

No such luck for the Lady Devils on Friday night.

The closest the West Memphians could get after the first quarter was 38-26 in the opening moments of the third quarter when sophomore Ayrah Hazley, who led all scorers with 20 points, hit a layup.

But Lake Hamilton shot the score back up to 54-31 by the end of three quarters before applying the mercy rule midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lady Wolves shot at a .736 clip in the first half on 14 of 19 from the field.

Jenny Peake led the winners with 17 points while Grace Tedder pumped in 16.

The Lady Devils also got 7 points from Tatyana Burks.

By Billy Woods