News Briefs

– In the conference room of the library (213 N. Avalon, West Memphis) on Tuesday, March 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 870-732-7590.

• West Memphis Christian Open House – Tuesday, March 6. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Informative meeting at 6:30 p.m. WMCS is located at 1101 N. Missouri, West Memphis.

• Senior Parent Meeting of Earle School District – Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the Earle High School Cafeteria. This meeting will address some important news for graduating seniors, therefore asking all parents, guardians, and stakeholders of the senior class of 2017-2018 to attend this meeting. Your attendance is necessary for your graduating senior. Thank you.

• “March” to Woolfolk Library for fun! – There is plenty of fun to be had at Woolfolk Public Library in March! The fun begins on March 6, with an After School Craftivity for grades K-6th from 4-5 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can come make a simple Doodlebot that they can take home. A Doodlebot is a robot that has magic marker “feet” and will “dance” and draw on its own. Registration is not required for this craftivity, but is encouraged so we can make sure we have enough supplies for everyone to be able to make and take a Doodlebot home. March 15 is the monthly Teen After School Activity, “Sphero” baseball from 4-5 p.m. Pizza will be served. This event is for all teens in 7th through 12th grades. For questions or additional information about these events, please call the Library at (870) 739-3238 or you can email casseywoolfolklib@ gmail.com. All of the information about the Library's activities and events, can also be found on their Facebook page (@woolfolkpubliclibrary), Instagram page (@woolfolkyouth), and website (www.woolfolklibrary. org).

• Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt –

Saturday, March 24, hop on over to the Library for Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, presented in partnership with the Junior Auxiliary of Crittenden County. There will be 1,500 eggs to hunt, prizes, crafts, games, and more!

• Commodity Distribution for Crittenden County – Wednesday, March 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until food supplies are gone at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. For questions concerning eligibility for this program contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas at 870932-3663.

• Families in Transition Soup Sunday – Sunday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd., Marion. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation you will be entered into a drawing for an Acoustic Guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a Print and Album by rockstar Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of our Families in Transition Board Members or by calling 870-732-4077.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – will be held on Tuesday March 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at East Arkansas Family Health Center, 900 N. 7th St., in West Memphis. The class is open to everyone. No Test – with completion you file with your insurance company for a 3year discount. AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at (870) 339-2180.

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce. Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-7396041 or www.marionarchamber. org to register.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning the upcoming FY 2019 Unified Planning Work Program. This initial period will end on April 1, 2018. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis if you would like to review the current FY 2018 of if you have comments or questions concerning the transportation planning process. 870-735-8148, fax 870-7358158 or email BCE@sbcglobal. net. This document may be reviewed at the MPO’s web site or at wmats.org and the following locations: WM City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis, Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion, Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion, Office of Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion, Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie, Marion.

• Crawfordsville Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser – Saturday April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 Sweepston, Crawfordsville. $10. To go is available. Contact for tickets, James Allensworth at 870-514-8069, Jeremy Channey at 870-6360611 or Spanky Allensworth at 870-514-5241.

• Priscilla Shirer Simulcast at Victory Church – April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., special worship service featuring Anthony Evans. Free ladies ministry event, for ages 12 and up. Lunch will be provided. Register now online at victorywired. com.

• Let’s Clean Up Earle Day – Sponsored by the Mid-South Camaro Club Saturday, April 28 at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. with a family picnic at the square (Commerce and 2nd Street). Games and prizes awarded to the children in attendance. Please volunteer your time, energy and show our love for our city on this special day. To volunteer call the Earle Police Department at 870-792-8900 or Al Elberson EPD at 870-362-0475. The only cost for this family day is your time, a trash bag and your appetite.

• The West Memphis School District's school choice deadline is May 1 – The WMSD's participation in the Arkansas School Choice Act of 2015: Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside of the WMSD who are interested in sending their child/children to the WMSD for the 2018-19 school year may pick up an application at the West Memphis School District Administrative Office located on 301 South Avalon Street. The Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside of the district in which the parent resides. The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the non-resident school district. Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the West Memphis School District under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. This notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

Community Meeting for West Memphis Library