When you really think about it, time is like a vapor, Part 3

OK, I'm starting my last part of my memories of my life growing up from a young boy, and as we get on towards the end, I will try to make a point, so hopefully all of this will mean something, and if it doesn't for you, thanks for reading it anyway.

I sit here and think about the first time that we had a phone, and you could not text on it or call Canada without it costing you an arm and a leg, where as today it’s nothing at all except the monthly bill. I sit here and amaze myself by the fact that I remember our first telephone number, which was 411R. Now how about that for a bunch of numbers to remember.

Another thing was, you were on a party line, where your phone was hooked up to three other families and you had to know what your ring was, and by that I mean like ours was two short rings where another family down the street might have been two long rings. I remember sometimes you were going to make a call and you would pick up and the next thing you would hear would be “excuse me, but I'm on the line,” or if no one was on there you would hear “number please” and then you would give the operator the number you were calling so she could connect you. Nobody would get mad about you picking up on the line because that was just the way it was and your way of life.

I read a story a few months back and had to chuckle. The article said there were kids in Japan that were willing to pay as much as $200 for a pair of jeans that had the knees out and ragged and some patches on them here and there, and the first thing that I thought about was me back in the ‘50s being so far ahead in the fashion world. I mean here I was 13 years old and setting a fashion trend for the coming generations ahead and didn't even know it. I could have made a few bucks on it.

Now where they were paying $200, I was wearing the ones that belong to me and had them since they were brand new, and my Mother had only paid $7 and I thought that I was poor, so it just goes to show that timing is everything.

Now as I sit here and think of what must have been one of the most disturbings thing that happened in my young life was when I was ten or eleven and you could go to the old Crittenden theater on Saturday and see two westerns a cartoon and a news reel of what was happening at that time and the coming attractions. All of this cost just nine cents for what we called a half-fare.

So if you could get your hands on a quarter then, you could go to the movies and get a Coke and a bag of popcorn and a bar of candy, so you can see what it meant to a young boy with very little resources to waste on something like a movie.

But here is where we get into the heartbreak for a young man of eleven — one of my favorite cowboys back then and still today was Roy Rogers, and the theater had something called the Roy Rogers Club where you could join and get a card with your name on it and your birthday on it and with me being a big fan, my heart just swelled with pride when I got my card and me thinking that all kids everywhere would sure like to be in my shoes right now.

Now it wasn't very long before I realized there was a downside to all this happiness, and that was when I turned twelve and they made me start paying 24 cents to get in the movies, and with you having just a quarter you see where that left me as far as a Coke and popcorn, so in just one day, my life was turned upside-down. But that was just the way life was, and there were others that had it a lot worse that I did, but that was hard for me to believe that back then.

But let me say this: I had one of the most wonderful childhoods that a kid could have because as the saying goes, you can't miss something that you never had.

But after all this, I'm getting to the part that I said I would back at the early part of my memories and that is this.

Even thorough out my whole life right up to 2018 I never thought or expected that anyone owed me anything and all I ever wanted was a chance and opportunity and then step back and let me take it from there. And when I got married I tried to teach my kids the same thing in their lives and also I never wanted anyone to feel sorry for me having just one parent growing up because there was so much love in my family you never thought about in those terms.

But as I look around today, I see more and more people that think that because of them being brought into the world that the world owes them everything and should furnish them all their wants and desires.

Now with all these new people that are coming into our country, they have picked up on that very thought and think that they should have everything given to them and chances are that thought will never leave them, because they will always look at themselves as a minority and that statement should go a long way.

With a lot of people today, their only argument is America is made up of immigrants, which they are right about that, but the big difference is the ones that came here so many years ago through Ellis Island because all they wanted was like me was an opportunity to work hard and be willing to love America and defend her and what she stood for and then get back out of the way and let them have it and like me in some cases if it took two jobs then so be it.

Now I know that some of you that might read this and call me all kind of names that they use so often today, and that is all right with me. But anyway, let me say that I do love everyone of you in Christ and may God bless everyone of you and all your loved ones, and always remember this: that gift from God that I write so much about was for everyone.

We don't deserve it but it’s there for the asking and if you haven't asked for it yet, my hope is you will before you have to meet him face-to-face.

