Blue Devils return to the diamond for 2018 run

After its first winning season in six years, West Memphis baseball looks for continued improvement this season

By Billy Woods

WM School District The West Memphis High School baseball program got a huge shot in the arm last year with Gary Cordell as the new head coach.

Cordell is the longest tenured baseball coach in Crittenden County, having coached on just about every level for over 40 years. His first year as the Blue Devil mentor saw him lead the program to a 13-12 record, its first winning campaign since 2011.

Cordell welcomes back a solid group, including depth in the pitching staff.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the season today at home against Valley View.

'I didn't know a lot of the players last year, so I wasn't sure what to expect,' said Cordell. 'Now, I'm familiar with every one of them. The hardest thing last year was teaching them how to win. We're still working on that now.

If you'll remember the Jonesboro game last year.

We go up 5-1 into the seventh inning, you could see the kids were real tense and weren't relaxed. One mistake here and one mistake there and we ended up losing. But I really think we've made a lot of progress and I really think we're better this year than last year.'

Cordell has a deep pitching staff to work with this year, led by sophomore left-hander Price Watson, who as a ninth-grader had an earned run average of 1.40 last season in 35 innings. Watson's velocity is up even further this spring, and when coupled with the movement on his pitches it makes for very uncomfortable at-bats for the opposition.

Cordell said his starting rotation will have three lefties, including junior Trey Brossett, who pitched in high-leverage situations as a sophomore last year.

Other mound hopefuls will include Curtis Washington once he gets through leading the Blue Devil basketball team to the state championship, ninth-grader Cade Bell, Michael Troxler, sophomore Owen McConnell, senior Conner Allen and junior Mason Kearney.

Cordell credits the development of his pitching staff to pitching coach Josh Fortner.

'Coach Fortner is one of the best I've ever been involved with,' Cordell said. 'The offseason program he made up for our pitchers has really made a difference. He really is a student of pitching and he has really impacted the program in that aspect.'

Cordell's lineup is blessed with several players who are interchangeable and diverse.

The starters, at least for the early part of the season include senior Denver Burton, who hit .254 with 9 RBI last year, in right field, Allen in center and either Troxler or Bell in left field.

McConnell will start at third base with Burch at shortstop until Washington arrives, Kearney and either Tanner Ramsey or Brossett at first base.

The catcher will be senior returning starter Taylor Roeder, who hit .244 a year ago.

Washington led the team in hitting last year with a .327 average and he tied for second with Nick Alsbrook in RBI with 12.

The Blue Devils will play their second game on the road this Thursday at Magnolia Heights (Miss.) at 4:30 p.m. The team will also host its annual Spring Fling March 19-23 at Tilden Rodgers Complex.

Today's home opener is set for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Blue Devils return to the diamond for 2018 run

Photo by Billy Woods

Delta shines bright in Conway

Eleven Delta Gymanst make up a squad that earned first, second and third place medals in the All-Around event in their respective age groups at the Priceless Princess competition in Conway, Arkansas last month. Pictured (from back, left) are Alayna Miller, Ariana Morris, Jordan Logan, Lily Kyzar, (middle) Emmy Lewis, Gracelyn Weaver, Aniya Toney, Mackenzie Smith, (front) Bella Buck, Isabella Smith and Mackenzie Arick.

Submitted photos

Delta takes gold in Emerald Classic

DELTA’s Level 4 Gymnasts brought home the team title at the Emerald Classic in Little Rock last weekend. Pictured (fromt left) are Alayna Miller, Reagan Smith, Ramona Sanders, Lilly Kyzar, EmmaGayle Allison and Jasmine Coleman.