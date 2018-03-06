Continuing the legacy

West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown already has one ring from his days wearing a Blue Devil jersey. Now Brown looks to add one from the other side of the bench

WM School District One of the first things Marcus Brown wanted to incorporate into his team once he took the job as Blue Devil basketball coach was a sense of the program's legacy.

For sure, none of the current players on the team that will play for the Class 6A state championship Saturday know of Keith Lee or Michael Cage. In fact, they are only vaguely aware that their own coach would be on the program's Mt. .

But as the West Memphis boys (28-3) are on the verge of the school's seventh state championship, not even Brown himself was aware of this nugget of information: With a victory Saturday over Jonesboro (in a game that will tip-off at 12:45 p.m. at the Hot Springs Convention Center) Brown will become the only person in school history to win a state championship as a player and as a coach.

'It's really all about the team,' Brown said, brushing aside any personal accolades. 'But it would be cool.'

Cool indeed.

Brown was a 6-foot-2 junior when the Blue Devils packed the Devil Dome in March of 1991 as the team defeated Watson Chapel 66-48 in the state championship game.

Sports historians would probably be stumped when asked if any person in Arkansas has ever won a state title at the same school as a player and then as a coach.

'Win or lose I think I silenced a lot of people…not that I gave a (darn) anyway,' said Brown, in his first year as head coach. 'I think we flew below the radar for much of the season, but this is our goal now. To play in the final game in the state of Arkansas.'

In that 1991 championship game, the Blue Devils faced a nine-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. That is until Paul Brown (no relation to Marcus) hit 5 three-pointers in the final stanza and West Memphis went on to roll past Watson Chapel.

'That meant everything to me,' said Brown. 'You're representing your family, your school, your community and you're representing the program. To be able to play on that stage and bring home the trophy… it was just a great, great feeling.'

Like many players on that 1991 team, Brown cut his teeth on the Blue Devil brand, watching Lee, Cage and Company compile a state record 60 straight victories and two straight state championships.

'We went to just about every game during that run, and I remember telling myself this is what I want to do,' Brown recalled.

'Growing up back then, you wanted to be a Blue Devil. I think our team this year has brought back that sense of community. This is a very historic program.

That's why other teams want to kick our butts. To beat West Memphis would be a notch in their holsters.'

Brown's advice to his players when they run out of the tunnel and onto the court for warm-ups is to 'embrace the moment.'

'Have fun with it,' he added. 'Not a lot of people expected us to be here, so there's no sense in us putting pressure on ourselves.

We believe in ourselves if no one else does. I've believed in this team from Day One.'

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods