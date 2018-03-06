John Edward Eldridge

John Edward Eldridge, 75, of Wynne, died Friday March 2, 2018.

He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Kelley of Sebring, Florida; two sons, John Edward Eldridge Jr. of Forrest City and Mark Edward Eldridge of Wynne; three sisters, Joan E. Nail of Duck Hill, Mississippi, Nettie J. Nashaat of Marion and Denise Eldridge Moore of Earle; two brothers, Tommy Q.

Eldridge and Billy Joe Eldridge of Harrison; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Services Wednesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home South, West Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Parkin Cemetery.