MOEOSCOIPE

Any growth is better than none

Earle sees four new water hookups in January

Four new water accounts may not sound like much.

But slowly and surely, Earle is rebuilding its customer base and seeing more new residential activity.

Water Department Manager Danny Clark told the city council that they had four new accounts in January which brings their total up to 710 accounts and 617 that were paid.

“We’re putting in four new meters,” Clark said. “And we’ve had quite a few where they are refurbishing these houses and it’s starting to come back a little bit. It’s adding up every few months.”

Clark also reported that he is waiting on the weather to improve so they can dig up a section of Commerce Street in front of Regions Bank which is sinking due to a possibly break in the storm drain or a leaky sewer line.

The water and street department have agreed to share the cost to repair the street.

“If the weather ever cooperates we’re going to dig in to the sewer down here and get it sorted out,” Clark said. “But with all this rain, we have to have at least a few days with good weather to get to it.”

Councilwoman Jimmie Barham asked Clark whether he planned to fix the light on top of the water tower.

“I know that it is expensive,” Barham said. “But isn’t it funny how it went out so quick?”

Clark said he has already ordered a new light but there has been a delay getting it. “We have a photo cell ordered for that,” Clark said.

“But they keep back ordering it. I have talked to them about it. It worked for about a month.”

In other business:

• Street Manager Nemi Matthews got permission from the council to purchase 50 new garbage containers.

• The Mid-South Camaro Club will be sponsoring a “Let’s Clean Up Earle” day on April 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will conclude with a family picnic on the town square at Commerce and 2nd Street. Games and prizes will be awarded to the children in attendance. To volunteer call Earle Police Department 870-792-8900 or Al Elberson 870-362-0475 to sign up.

By Mark Randall