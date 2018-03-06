Our View

Tackling burglaries in Marion no easy task

When well over 150 citizens pack the largest court room at the Crittenden County Courthouse recently wanting a solution to the rash of unsolved home burglaries occurring in Marion, even Mayor Frank Fogleman has to admit there is a problem.

With just about everything being very positive in this county’s second largest there is a criminal element that could seriously tarnish this city’s reputation if serious measures aren’t taken to deal with the situation.

In defense of the job Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley and his officers are doing to “protect and serve” the citizens of Marion, we are sure they are taking this problem very seriously, and we’re confident that the culprits will be identified, arrested and convicted.

Meanwhile, citizens were given several crime prevention tips and suggestions from Lt. Det. Freddy Williams, such as what to do with a stranger rings the doorbell or knocks on the front door, organizing a community neighborhood watch as well as notifying authorities when there is suspicious activity going on in the neighborhoods.

Williams did admit most of these daytime home invasions are being perpetrated by teenagers, some related to a known local gang that law enforcement is familiar with.

While Chief Kelley did say they do have the cooperation from Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen and his deputies when if called upon, it would certainly be interesting to know if the Marion Police Department, with its limited resources, has requested or taken advantage of the very aggressive anti-crime measures that West Memphis Police Chief Donald Oakes and his specially trained officers have in place to address gang related crime, neighborhood violence, shootings and illegal drug activity.

West Memphis officers have undergone extensive training under agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Federal Justice Department. The involvement of these federal agents and the special training they provided has made a major impact in addressing similar criminal activity that Marion is now experiencing.

We are absolutely sure that if Chief Kelley solicited the assistance of the WMPD or the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office they would be most cooperative. Many of the techniques these officers have applied to their own situations would have a impact in addressing Marion’s situation.

Let us also say that under Sheriff Allen’s leadership there has been extensive training of deputies who could be made available to assist Marion police.

It might also be suggested that Mayor Fogleman look into what West Memphis is doing in regard to the purchase of several so-called “sky cop” cameras that have already proven to deter criminal activities in designated high crime areas of the city.

Taking full advantage of the available resources, coupled with getting the citizens involved in such programs as neighborhood watch and calling upon the assistance from Chief Oakes and Sheriff Allen, Marion should nip this problem in the bud, once and for all.