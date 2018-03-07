Get your Irish up for The ‘15th annual First Ever World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade’

Yes, you read that right… 15th annual ‘first ever’ St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, and with Saint Paddy’s on Saturday this year, it might be worth making a weekend of it and heading to Hot Springs for the 15th annual first ever World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Appropriately enough, the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade history begins with an Arkansan of Irish descent sharing a few pints of malted beverage with some friends. As the pub where they had gathered was situated on the “World’s Shortest Street in Everyday Use” — Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas’s, Bridge Street, the conversation evolved into a question of how to use Bridge Street’s 98-foot length to attract visitors to Hot Springs.

Naturally, it was the Irish descendant who suggested organizing the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade ever on the street.

That was 2003, and The First Ever First Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held on March 17, 2004, and it made St. Patrick's Day Parade history. A few thousand people gathered for fun and frivolity in the heart of America’s First Resort and it became a St. Patrick's Day tradition in Hot Springs.