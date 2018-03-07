Just keep dribbling, ‘Big Daddy’

West Memphis point guard Calvin “ Big Daddy” Paige averages 3.6 assists per game while only committing an average of 2.2 turnovers

WM School District The smallest man on the court isn't big on words.

But 5-foot-7 Cavin 'Big Daddy' Paige lets his play on the court do all the talking. The junior point guard has been racking up the assists and he's very sure with the ball.

Paige may not get enough notice on this 28-3 Blue Devil team that will play for the Class 6A state title on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in Hot Springs, but to a man the West Memphis squad admits 'Big Daddy' is the cog that makes the machine go.

Ask Paige if he tailors his game after an NBA player.

'I don't even watch the NBA,' he'll say.

Ask him how he developed his left hand, either dribbling or passing.

'It's crazy,' he said. 'I don't know.'

Ask him how he learned not to stop his dribble to avoid double-teams.

'Just God-given, I guess,' he said.

Paige is only the seventhleading scorer on head coach Marcus Brown's team, but his job isn't to score. It's to find the open man, which he is more than adept at.

Paige is piling up the assists this season, averaging 3.6 per contest.

His assist-to-turnover ratio is on the plus side. He is only averaging 2.2 turnovers per game.

'Big Daddy is very important to us because he's the one who makes us go,' said Brown. 'He's kind of like the head, but at the same time he probably has the biggest heart. The constant pressure he puts on the defense is great for us.'

Some traits of Paige's game that has emerged this season has been the constant penetration into the lane, drawing a crowd and then finding the open man near the basket.

The one aspect of his game that is overlooked is the fact he constantly keeps his dribble alive, which prevents doubleteaming and allows him to get into the lane.

'Coach tells me if I see something I don't like, just keep dribbling, keep dribbling,' Paige added. 'Sometimes he tells me to break the press, and I love going to my left because I'm just as comfortable with my left hand as my right hand and the defense doesn't expect many guys to be able to go to the left.'

He averages just 5.7 points per game, but Paige doesn't care about the points. His thrills come from the no-looks and the needle-threading passes that bring the crowd to its feet.

'Sometimes we have to tell Big Daddy to shoot more,' Brown acknowledges. 'The pass-first mentality is a lost art. Sometimes he's too unselfish. I thought the Marion game (in the state tournament) was his best game as far as patience goes on the pick and roll. We're extremely proud of his growth as a player from last year to this year.'

Buses will roll Saturday.

The West Memphis School District will be providing three school buses for transportation to watch the Blue Devils in Saturday's championship game at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Tip-off is set for 12:45 p.m.

Two student buses are being scheduled for high school students only through the principal's office at WMHS.

One adult bus is being scheduled through the athletic director's office at 301 South Avalon. You must sign up by the end of school or business on Wednesday in order to ride. If your name is not on the sign-up list you can not load the bus.

All buses have a rider capacity of 50 passengers. First 50 to sign up get seats. Be at the ticket booth of Lehr Arena at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Buses will depart at 8 a.m. sharp.

By Billy Woods