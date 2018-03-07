Lady Patriots conquer Raiders in season opener

Marion scored three unanswered runs to defeat Nettleton

It was a strange start to the season, but the end result was exactly what the Marion Lady Patriots hoped for, a 6-4 seasonopening victory over the Nettleton Raiders in Marion yesterday.

It all started in between the second and third inning, as, with Marion (1-0 overall, 1-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) and Nettleton (0-2, 0-1) tied at one run a piece, a dog broke onto the field, providing comic relief and extending the inning-break until the excited puppy was finally corralled and escorted back to the bleachers.

To lead off the third frame, a Nettleton batter popped up a fly ball to Marion pitcher Megan Adams, who saw the ball skid off her glove and into the waiting hands of third basemen Hartley Charlton for the first out of the inning.

“It seems like fate was on our side,” said Marion head coach Sean Gray. “That’s typical early in the year. Those weird things happen. But, fate was on our side tonight and the ball bounced our way a little bit.”

Adams retired the rest of the Raiders lineup in order, and then things really got exciting.

Leading off the bottom of the third inning for the Lady Patriots, Marion shortstop and Southwest Tennessee Community College signee Blakeleigh Garrison rocketed a shot into centerfield. The ball, still hot from Garrison’s bat, sizzled past the centerfielder before bouncing around in the outfield. Meanwhile, Garrison rounded every base for an inside-the-park homerun which gave Marino their first lead of the ballgame, a 2-1 advantage.

“That was awesome,” Gray said. “She smoked it and she was getting waved around. It didn’t matter where the ball was. Once it got past the centerfielder, she was going forward and we were going to take our chances there.”

Next up, another Southwest Tennessee Community College signee, Marion catcher Haley Cook, drew a walk, allowing pinch runner Elizabeth Kuhn to score on an RBI double by Williams Baptist College commit and Lady Patriots second basemen Shelby Carpenter, giving Marion a 3-1 lead after three innings.

However, the Raiders would grab a run back in the fourth, cutting the Lady Patriots lead to 3-2, and load the bases with two outs.

“You got this,” Gray shouted at Adams on the mound. “You’ve been here before.”

The words of comfort form her head coach seemed to do the trick as Adams promptly induced a groundball to first base to end the inning.

“She competed well,” Gray said of Adams, a Marion sophomore and the Lady Patriots ace this season. “When we needed a big pitch, she came through with a big pitch. That’s what she did and we’re looking forward to her continuing that.” Though surrendering the lead in the top of the fifth inning as Nettleton tacked on two more runs to give the Raiders a 4-3 lead, Adams remained poised, creating the last two outs of the inning after allowing Nettleton its fourth run.

Cook quickly picked up her battery mate, leading off the bottom of the bottom of the frame with a double and once again allowing Kuhn, as a pinch runner, to find the plate, this time on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Carpenter.

Charlton drove in outfielder McKinsey Glausier for Marion’s fifth run before Cook returned in fashion, drilling a two-out double to centerfield to plate Morgan “Speedy” Whited for the Lady Patriots sixth and final run.

“Haley had a huge game, at the plate smoking the ball everywhere,” Gray said. “It was a good insurance run too. A big insurance run. She stepped up to the plate with confidence and she wants that opportunity. When there’s runners on, she wants to be the one up at bat and that’s a big deal.”

Adams, in a complete game performance, picked up the win, tossing seven innings while striking out four, allowing nine hits, two walks and four runs (three earned).

Cook finished the night two-for-three at the plate with two doubles, an RBI and a walk while representing two runs.

Garrison settled the lone hit, the electric jolt that she rounded the bases on, in a one-for-three night while also being struck by a pitch. Overall, Gray says the Lady Patriots couldn’t have looked much better in the season opener.

“I’m just proud of the way we competed,” Gray said. “We battled back and forth. Just to compete like that all game long, for seven innings, is just a big deal this early in the season… All together, I couldn’t be happier with a game like this for the first game, for sure.”

The Lady Patriots return to action this Friday as Marion travels to Forrest City to battle the Mustangs (0-3) with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples