Police on the scene, if you know what I mean…

High- speed pursuit comes to a crashing halt on Shiloh Drive in Marion

“Police activity on Shiloh Drive in Marion,” read the post on the Evening Times Facebook page. “Looks like arrests have been made. Find out more information in our newspaper.”

People did not wait for the newspaper for more information, rather speculation quickly began.

“So what happened?”

asked Genia Wilson, guessing “Meth lab?”

“Don't think so,” posted Della Stull, who had a close-up of all the action. “I live across the street.”

Some were hopeful that the action might be the end to a lingering issue in the community.

“PLEASE let it be the idiots who keep robbing everyone in Marion,” wrote Samantha Fong.

Jessica Riley said, “It doesn't have anything to do with the robberies from what I was told. This was right next to my house.”

Riley’s information proved to be correct.”

The ruckus was the end result of a police pursuit that originated in Memphis, crossed the bridge and ended on Shiloh Drive in Marion, getting the attention of folks in the community.

“Who lives there? Do you know?” asked Lisa Bodnar. “No one,” said Riley. “It was the alley behind the homes that the vehicle wrecked in.”

Bodnar replied, “Oh, I thought it was a house where people were arrested. Couldn't tell by picture, and no story about who was arrested. Hope you all are safe. I have some friends on that street but haven’t been able to contact them.” “Police chase that ended in a crash is what I was told,” reported Pamela Cannon.

A quick call to the Marion Police Department confirmed that was indeed the case. Arrests were made in the incident.