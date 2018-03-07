Setting a standard of excellence

West Memphis Christian looks to build success on the diamond through faith, unity and leadership

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Still fresh off their first state championship victory in football in 27 seasons and an appearance in the MAIS-A boys basketball state tournament, West Memphis Christian is developing a taste for winning.

With baseball season already upon us, four Black Knight seniors are attempting to carry that successful formula onto the diamond this season and leave West Memphis Christian with a state championship ring of their own.

Pitcher Cole Wann, catcher Patrick Ratliff, infielder Walker Williams and outfielder Parker Stewart make up the veteran class of Black Knights this season. However, while the foursome aggress that it would be nice to leave their alma mater with a state title, or in Ratliff’s case a second state championship for the former West Memphis Christian linebacker, the group consensus is that the more important accomplishment this season is to leave behind a standard of excellence for the 14 underclassmen, ranging from seventh through eleventh grade, on West Memphis Christian’s 2018 roster.

“The biggest thing I want to accomplish this year is obviously to win state, but secondly, and honestly on the same level for me, as a player and a leader on this team I want to set a standard for anyone else who comes behind us,” Parker Stewart said. “I want them to be able to achieve the same success that we’ve had on this team so that it brings glory to our program and glory to God and attractiveness to our school. So, that people can look at our school and say, ‘They are state champions. They represent God well’.

And, they can look at us and think you can do a lot of things through God.”

One way West Memphis Christian is attempting to ensure a high quality of baseball for years to come is by spreading their experience throughout the field. Wann works with the pitchers. Ratliff instructs his fellow catchers.

Williams watches over the Black Knight infielders and, though he is adjusting to a new position, Stewart helps teach the younger outfielders.

“We’re putting it back on them and we do that because, as coaches, we can’t be out in the field with them,” said West Memphis Christian coach Dale Stewart. “They have to learn how to direct a game. We can tell them what to do from the side, but at the end of the day it’s on them. So, we’re putting it back on them to do that this year and they’ve jumped on top of it.”

For Ratliff, that leadership role comes in the form of making sure his fellow catchers are adept at handling different situations behind the plate.

“Say a kid needs to learn what to do in a situation on the field,” Ratliff said.

“I’m going to teach that kid what to do. It’s just part of my leadership role, to teach.”

Williams aggress, finding more pleasure in the progression of the Black Knight’s underclassmen than his own at this point in his career.

“I’d rather see our teammates get better,” Williams said. “I’ve done just about everything that I can, but we’ve got a lot of young people that are going to start filling our shoes.”

However, the legacy that West Memphis Christian seniors hope to leave goes far beyond the confines of the playing field. Equally as important for the Black Knight seniors as ensuring high quality performance on the diamond is that their younger teammates continue the sense of brotherhood that grows so strongly in a school with only 185 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade and making sure that, in the faith-based program, God always comes before baseball.

“We have a lot of chemistry on this team and it’s just a really special experience for me to be able to say that I’m a Black Knight,” Parker Stewart said. “My entire family has grown up through this school and I find a lot of passion when I’m here. I find a lot of honor to be able to say I’m a Black Knight.”

“That chemistry we have on this team is something that’s just almost unbroken and it’s not only with the seniors,” Stewart added.

“A lot of the underclassmen, I’ve really kept them under my wing and have gotten to see how they’ve grown up. Being able to see that really inspires me to do better and set a consistency for those kids.

There’s a log of young talent on our roster and I really feel, if we can set the bar high and give these kids a little motivation to do better in sports and also show them God’s glory through that, I’m all for it.”

After all, that sense of brotherhood and desire to explore their faith is what brought many of these seniors, like Wann, to the school in the first place.

“Just the Christian Education,” said Wann when asked why he chose to attend West Memphis Christian. “I could’ve went to Marion and played baseball and did all the other stuff that I’m doing here, but I’ve grown up with these kids since I was in kindergarten. I really didn’t want to leave them behind like that.”

The next step in the journey of the four West Memphis Christian seniors and the Black Knights baseball team as a whole takes place March 13th as the Black Knights hit the road to take on Lee Academy with first pitch slated for 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples