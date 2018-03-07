Suspicious minds on full alert

Marion residents taking note of out- of- place vehicles, conspicuous behavior

For weeks now, the City of Marion has been on high alert following a string of home burglaries. With more eyes and ears on the street, residents are taking the time to give suspiciouslooking cars and pedestrians a second or third look, just in case there might be something going on.

Concerned with any possible connection to the recent crimes, Caitlin Mott posted a picture on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page that showed a blue sedan pulling out of her driveway and stopping to talk with a pair of street walkers with hoodies pulled over their heads.

“At 9:30 this morning, this blue car pulled into my drive way and parked,” she posted. “I had time to go to another room and come back to take pictures. By the time I got my camera on, he was pulling out of my driveway to pick up the other two individuals. They got into the car and drove off. Could be nothing, but with all of the break-ins, just wanted everyone to be aware of this. I live on Shiloh.”

The vehicle appeared to be a dark blue Ford Fusion, and the two individuals on foot appeared to be young, black males, wearing hooded sweatshirts. Their presence raised other red flags as well.

“I saw them when I went home at lunch around 11:45,” said Emily Small. “They were walking past our street and I was suspicious also. They were pointing at things, so I wondered why they weren’t in school.”

“It didn't sit right with me,” Mott replied “I have no idea why they thought they had any business in my driveway. He pulled all the way in and just sat there for a good two minutes before backing out. Our vehicles have been broken into many times over here and I've come home twice in the middle of the day to our gate opened and our dogs running the neighborhood like someone tried to go back there and got scared off by the dogs. Enough is enough!”

“I saw them in the Southern Oaks neighborhood this morning around 9:10 driving each road,” said Beth Herren. “I thought it looked odd because I haven’t seen that car driving around here and on the little roads in and out. Didn’t think twice about it until I saw this post of it.”

“There was a blue car pulled in front of our house on Brougham and I opened the door asked, ‘Is your car giving you problems?’” said Donna Watkins. “He said ‘no,’ and I asked, ‘What is he waiting on?’ He said ‘her.’ “I saw him get out the car, so I put on the alarm and called the police. They were gone when the police got here.”

The recent criminal activity has many on edge.

“There was a blue pick-up riding up and down the streets in Rivertrace about noonish,” noted Deborah Leverette. “He was alone best I could see. He went across to newer houses and went up and down streets, sometimes twice. Probably okay, but it unnerved me a bit.”

Mott said she spoke to the police and gave them the pictures she took.