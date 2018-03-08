Blazers scorch Blue Devils in season opener

Valley View scored 10 runs in the first inning, routing West Memphis

By Billy Woods

WM School District It wasn't the debut they were wanting, but the West Memphis Blue Devils are vowing to fix the mistakes made in their 19-0 season-opening loss Tuesday at Tilden Rodgers Complex against Valley View.

With the wind swirling at 25 MPH gusts, Valley View hung a 10-spot on West Memphis in the first inning and then coasted the rest of the way.

'This is only our third time out on the field in the last two months,' said West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell. 'I knew it wouldn't look too good, but I thought it would look better than this. But we'll get it all fixed.'

There were misjudged fly balls aplenty in the top of the first before the wind settled down some the rest of the way. Ninth-grade left-hander Cade Bell started on the mound for the Blue Devils and he was followed by right-handers Lance Burch and Owens McConnell.

McConnell got the Blue Devils' only hit of the day when he doubled off the fence in the second inning.

The Blue Devils will return to action Thursday at Senatobia, Miss., against Magnolia Heights before playing at home Friday against Wynne.

Blue Devil shortstop Lance Burch tags out a Valley View runner at second.

Photo by Billy Woods