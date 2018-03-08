Lady Bulldogs look to regain throne

Earle seeks their second state title in three seasons, but first must beat defending champs Quitman, who Earle lost to in last year’s semifinals

The Earle Lady Bulldogs (29-5 overall) have beaten 25 different teams this season, but all of those opponents were merely warm-up games, preparing Earle to face the one team they’ve sought after since last year’s 2A state tournament, the Quitman Bulldogs (353).

Quitman defeated a defending state championship Earle team in the semifinal round of the 2017 Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament 49-44, eventually assuming the role as defending state champions themselves with a 45-22 win over Hector.

Ever since then, Earle has imagined playing Quitman in every game this season, according to head coach Corey Garrett.

“The girls, they’re really motivated, and they wanted no one else but Quitman,” Garrett said. “That’s the only team they wanted.”

“They want to play them very badly,” Garrett added. “I can’t even express how badly they want to play them. It has been a real motivating factor the whole season because we don’t feel like we played our best game last year against Quitman.”

In fact, Garrett was so displeased with his team’s performance against Quitman last season that the Lady Bulldogs hadn’t even reviewed the game film, that is until the head coach dusted it off for a bit of extra motivation earlier this week.

“Actually, we watched the film the other day and they were just amazed at how poorly we played,” Garrett said. “We had never watched that Quitman film from the semifinals until the other day. We just watched it Monday. We hadn’t watched it because I didn’t want to see it and they didn’t want to see it. But, after watching it, the young ladies could not believe how poorly they played. They were like, ‘Coach, we played that poorly and we still had a chance to win.’ So, we actually feel like we gave away a state title last year.” Garrett believes that after a year of preparation, the rematch will have a different outcome.

“We’re prepared,” Garrett said. “My girls are prepared. I feel confident, not cocky, but confident that we are prepared. They’re focused it’s going to be a war Thursday night at 6 o’clock. It’s going to be intense.”

Leading the charge for the Lady Bulldogs, as usual, will be junior guard RoShala Scott who has averaged 18.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest in Earle’s two state tournament games thus far.

That’s nothing new. Quitman will be expecting to see brilliant play again from Scott. What Quitman may find surprising, however, is the enhanced play of players like sophomore Elaijha Brown, who averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, and freshman Colbi Maples who joined the varsity team in time for tournament play and averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Earle’s last two contest.

“I think we’re more of a balanced team this year with a little more scoring,” Garrett said. “We depended on Ro (Scott) a lot last year for creating a lot of the opportunities for other girls. So, I think we have more scoring and we have more people who can score. That will be a little something that we didn’t have last year.”

Another difference between this year’s team and last year’s squad, according to Garrett, is the Lady Bulldogs post-play, an area that Quitman exploited in last season’s semifinal round exit for Earle.

“We’re a little better inside than we were last year,” Garrett said. “Kelsey Moore is playing at a high level right now. If we can get Alex Logan and Takilya Toombs to kind of get to that level with her, I think we’ll have more than enough inside this year. It’ll be a little different this year.”

The Lady Bulldogs have basically been unscathed thus far in the state tournament, defeating Poyen (275) 58-1 in the quarterfinals and Cado Hills (23-11) 6427 in the semifinal round.

Garrett assures, however, that the motivation from last year’s loss to Quitman has Earle more focused than ever for tonight’s rematch.

“My girls understand that, when we hit the court in Hot Springs, it’s going to be a war,” Garrett said. “And, I hope Quitman prepares because it’s going to be a war. It will be an all-out war. For Quitman to walk away with that title, they will have to play and go through something that they have never been through before because my girls are willing to lay it all on the line. Thursday at 6 o’clock, it will be a flat-out war on that basketball court… We’re going to get after it and I hope they’re prepared because we are going to pressure them like they have never been pressured. They’ve never felt the pressure we’re going to bring Thursday. I guarantee you that.”

Tonight’s 2018 Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball State Championship game between Earle and Quitman tips off in the Hot Springs Convention Center at 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples