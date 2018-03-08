MOEOSCME

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Take it easy today, because things will look worse than they actually are. Don't go up against bosses, parents and VIPs. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Don't be down on yourself today. Someone older might be critical, which does not mean that you are in the wrong. Relax.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A conversation with a friend, especially someone older, might be difficult today. Perhaps this person is critical, or perhaps he or she is giving advice. Hey, sometimes advice is handy!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs might be dicey today. Someone might want you to account for yourself. (Yikes!) Just say as little as possible and see which way the wind is blowing.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Avoid controversial discussions about politics, religion and racial issues today, because they will be a bummer. Someone is negative and pessimistic today. (Oh well.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might be disappointed in your fair share of something. A lot of people feel this way today. Wait until next week to renegotiate financial matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Tread carefully when talking to friends and partners today, because the vibes out there are a tad negative. It's not your fault, and it's not their fault. It is what it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Someone older might have excellent advice for you today. Admittedly, someone older also might be critical or discouraging. Don't take it personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Something might depress you today when dealing with a social occasion, a party, a sporting event or even romance or your relationships with your kids. Don't take this personally. It's just a passing vibe. Stay positive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is not an ideal day to get advice from your parents or an older family member. Nevertheless, they're going to give it. Your best option is to be polite. Don't let anything get you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It's easy to be in worry mode today. Corrie ten Boom said, 'Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; it empties today of its strength.'

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your finances might look bleak today. 'Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?' Chill out. Things will look better next week.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a confident, bold idealist. You are a leader who knows how to motivate others. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with touches (a photograph?) of these relationships.

