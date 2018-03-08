Pretty Weekend

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist This last Saturday and Sunday were the first two days with sunshine and reasonable weather. That meant the fisherman took to the water after the spawning crappie at local lakes and ponds with mixed results.

Wapanocca is a National Wildlife Refuge, established in 1960, whose primary objective is to provide habitat for migratory birds. Located close to Turrell, it often has extremely good fishing and is free and open to the public with a nice wide boat ramp. It opened on March 1, and there are always several fishermen.

This year the ramp and parking lot is underwater and around on the levee at the spillway, the incoming water is extremely muddy due to the recent hard rains. There were a few boats launched but very few fish were caught. It will probably be a couple of weeks before the lake clears and the fish start biting.

At Kamp KareFree on Horseshoe Lake, it was “take a number” to launch your boat. The free state ramp, Bond's Landing, had trucks and trailers parked all the way out to the road and it took quite a while to launch. There had to be at least 100 boats on the lake and they ranged from $100 small battered aluminum boats to $75,000 high performance bass rigs. There were a few bass fishermen, but most of the boats were after the pre spawning crappie that were full of eggs. Many of the fishermen were trolling with spider rigs of multiple rods and poles. The boats fishing the piers were catching good crappie in about 8-10 feet of water with jigs. Jig color preference was what ever color the crappie were hitting at that time. As usual at Horseshoe, there were more small fish caught than large, but the size is respectable. The lake has really improved on the crappie size with two pounders being regularly caught. I have not heard of anyone catching a tagged money fish.

The boat pier fishermen at Kamp KareFree were doing reasonable well using minnows as the bait of choice. There was a group of regular pier fishermen that are almost always fishing on Saturday morning. This is a fun group to visit with and are always friendly and glad to show off their catch.

About 200 yards in front of the pier there were 1215 boats trolling around with some fish being caught.

While visiting Wapanocca I ran across Game Warden Andy Smith. Andy was working with state police to try to find the young man whose car ran off the road into a deep bayou.

The young man drowned and was found the next day. Our game wardens do not just check on the fish and wildlife, but offer their help where needed. They have the equipment and expertise if something happens in or around waters.

If you have access to some of the many small ponds in the county, check them out and see if they are clear. Many of these ponds have good bream, crappie, bass, and catfish and can often be fished from the bank. That’s a good place to take the young fisherman and let him learn how to bait a hook, catch a fish, and take it off the hook. Size does not matter. When you get that special trophy, bring it to Lakeside Taxidermy for fast service, quality work, and a reasonable price. Please send me pictures of the tagged crappie and the story that goes with it, along with what kind of bait and the part of the lake where it was caught. Send some Ask The Game Warden questions since fishing season is on. Warden Andy Smith has the answers and is glad to share them with you.

