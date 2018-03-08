Sports Briefs

• Shuttle to the ‘Ship — The West Memphis School District will be providing three school buses for transportation to watch the Blue Devils in Saturday's championship game at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Tip-off is set for 12:45 p.m. Two student buses are being scheduled for high school students only through the principal's office at WMHS. One adult bus is being scheduled through the athletic director's office at 301 South Avalon. You must sign up by the end of school or business on Wednesday in order to ride. If your name is not on the sign-up list you can not load the bus. All buses have a rider capacity of 50 passengers. First 50 to sign up get seats. Be at the ticket booth of Lehr Arena at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Buses will depart at 8 a.m. sharp. All buses will depart for the return to West Memphis 45 minutes after the end of the West Memphis game. If you are not on the bus at the specified time for the return trip you will be responsible for your own transportation back home.

***

• Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club Baseball and Softball — Registration underway, now through Saturday, March 17. Cost is $75 for club members, $90 for non-members (discounts available for multiple children in the same family, based on household income) Leagues offered include: 4-6 year-old co-ed T-ball, baseball for boys age 7-12, machine pitch softball for girls 7-9, fastpitch softball for girls 10-12 and 13-15. Stop by the Boys & Girls Club, 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to register, or call Tim Espinoza at (870) 7351658 for more information.