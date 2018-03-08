Third time’s a charm?

After two regular season losses, Earle looks to win their third contest of the season against Marked Tree, a contest that would give the Bulldogs three straight state championships

Last season, after Earle defeated Marked Tree 8162 for the Bulldogs second consecutive state championship, then Earle junior and center Gerry Bohanon Jr. sat at the podium in the post-game press conference and made an ominous prediction.

“We’re three-peating,” Bohanon said.

Though Bohanon left Earle High School early in order to compete for a starting spot as quarterback for the Baylor University Bears, the Bulldogs alumna is still providing leadership on this season’s team, both in the work ethic he left behind and even spending his first spring break by watching this season’s Bulldogs (28-7 overall) run through the state tournament at White County Central High School and now compete for that promised third consecutive state championship in Hot Springs tonight at 7:45 p.m. against the Marked Tree Indians (31-1).

“Gerry is present,” said Earle head coach Billy Murray. “His leadership, the kids looked up to him during the football season and talked to him after the football season. They’re carrying over the things that he wants to be done because they listen to him.

The example he set by how he conducted himself and how hard he played, it’s a reflection of our team.”

Though Bohanon will remain absent for tonight’s contest, Kevon Smith, Quavonn Williams and Darius Jones, who all missed the previous two games this season against Marked Tree, both Earle losses, will be in uniform and Murray says those players will have a pivotal role to play if the Bulldogs are to avoid three straight losses to the Indians this season and win tonight’s state championship battle.

“I’ve got my full team,” Murray said. “I ain’t never played (Marked Tree Coach Barbara Wilburn) with my full squad. This is the first time I’ve played against them with everybody. That’s what’s going to be different. When you ain’t got all your bullets, you’re shooting blanks.

I’ve got all my players. So, it’s a different game.”

Certainly, just the addition of Smith, let alone Williams and Jones, makes a difference. The Earle sophomore rained in 21 points, including five three-pointers, in the Bulldogs 59-45 over Parkers Chapel (29-4) in the semifinal round of the 2A boys’ basketball state tournament.

Smith also brings to the court a 6-foot-5 frame that, along with the equal height of Earle sophomore Leeandrew Milow, the 6foot-4 body of Lacavion Price, the 6-foot-3 Travonta Doolittle and four players measuring in at 6foot-2, give the Bulldogs an advance on the glass over the Indians, according to Murray.

“I think we’ve got the muscle on the inside,” Murray said. “They don’t have the height that we do.

My bench is deeper… If we can go inside and get them in a little foul trouble, it hurts them really bad. If we get in foul trouble, I can bring another kid up. I can go at least eight deep, nine deep and really don’t lose a thing. So, that’s going to be the difference in the ball game, going inside to my inside game and controlling the boards.”

However, no matter tonight’s outcome, Murray believes his team, a group that the head coach admits to doubting would achieve 20 wins this season, has already over achieved.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Murray said. “Like I told the kids, we over achieved…Any way it goes, win or lose, it’s going to be a good game and we’re thrilled to be here three times in a row.”

“We’re 28-7,” Murray added. “At one time during the season, I didn’t think we were going to win 20 ball games and we made that turn around during the district tournament and we’ve been on the run ever since. The kids stepped it up a notch.”

However, while gracing the court at the Hot Springs Convention Center three straight seasons is a rare feat in and of itself, make no mistake about it, Murray is hoping for what the coach says would be a breathtaking third consecutive championship.

“Somebody will probably have to give my oxygen and wake me up,” Murray said of what he expects to happen should the Bulldogs win. “I’ll probably pass out. It’s a milestone. But, it’s one step at a time. I’m not going to get past that. Certainly, we’ve got a shot at winning it. But, Marked Tree is going to come in hot.

We beat them last year by 20 points in the final and they came back to prove something. All year long, we’ve been saying we were going to see each other in the finals.”

Marked Tree defeated Earle twice this season, 6351 and 58-46 respectively, but the Bulldogs get one more shot at the Indians tonight at 7:45 p.m. in Hot Springs, Arkansas with a 2A state championship on the line, again.

