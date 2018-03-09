Blue Devils vs. Hurricane: A State Championship Primer

By Billy Woods

WM School District West Memphis' Chris Moore will be almost impossible to stop in the low post if he gets the touches Saturday.

Jonesboro's star duo at guard, Desi Sills and Tony Hutson, are arguably the best back-court tandem in the state.

Those are the two biggest factors heading into Saturday's Class 6A state championship game at the Hot Springs Convention Center between the Blue Devils and the Hurricane.

The two teams will meet for a fourth time this season with the Blue Devils (283) having won two out of the three contests. Jonesboro (25-5) won the last game in controversial fashion. As Sills drove to the basket in the final two seconds of the 6A-East Conference tournament at Lehr Arena, he missed a short runner. A foul was called on West Memphis' Sidney Stinson on the rebound with zero time on the clock.

It allowed the Hurricane to hit a free throw to send the game into overtime, where the Hurricane edged past the foulplagued Blue Devils. They may not say it for the record, but you can bet that the Blue Devils are out for revenge on Saturday.

'At West Memphis, we've always had our big rivalries,' said Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown. 'When I was in school Jonesboro was a rival, but I think our biggest rival back then was Blytheville. Now, I think it's Jonesboro.

(Saturday's game) will be good for basketball in West Memphis. And I think it'll be good for basketball in Jonesboro.'

The defending state champion Hurricane had arguably its best season in history when it went 33-0 and taking the title with a victory in the final over El Dorado.

Jonesboro was nationally ranked near the top 10 in just about every major poll.

However, they lost some major talent from last year in Marquis Eaton, Jonathan Adams and Ben Harvey.

Sills and Hutson are two of the best.

Hutson plays point and can score. Sills is a 6-foot-4 athletic shooting guard with range on his three-pointers.

'They've got two very, very good guards,' Brown said. 'The team does a very good job of screening for them. Sills has the good shot and Hutson has the penetration. We have to try and limit the things they like to do. We gotta keep Sills off the free-throw line and we gotta keep Hutson from getting into the lane. We just gotta make 'em earn it.'

Sills has come up big the last two games against West Memphis, scoring 30 in each of them. However, in the second game between the two teams in February at Jonesboro, Hutson was limited to 10 points and the Blue Devils went on to win 68-60.

Jonesboro doesn't have the natural size and leaping ability to shut down the Blue Devils' Moore, who had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 6 blocks against Jonesboro in the conference championship game.

'They've done some zoning and some doubling,' Brown said of Jonesboro's defensive strategy against Moore. 'It's just a great chess match when we play Jonesboro.'

Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift, whose teams had gotten the best of West Memphis until this season, knows the competition between the two programs has now evened out, to the point of near standstill.

'These Jonesboro-West Memphis games are fun from a fan's standpoint, but (West Memphis) is no fun to prepare for,' Swift stated. 'They have seven seniors among their top nine and they have one of the two best sophomores in the state in Chris Moore. Their senior guards just make winning plays, and they're not scared of any moment. I think the thing I've seen out of West Memphis this year that I hadn't seen in the last three or four years is their ability to defend.

'They're one of the best defensive teams in the state right now. Offensively, they put four people in double figures almost every game, which shows you they share the basketball, and they are really hard to guard. And at the end of the game they've got a stud (Moore) they can go to.'

The Blue Devils' experience plays beyond the time the seven seniors have had at the high school level. The group of Sidney Stinson, Curtis Washington, Zach Byrd, C.J. Prackett and Kelsey Hubbard has played together for longer than three years.

'I don't expect to see us star struck on the big stage,' Brown said. 'I think one of the big things that has helped us is going up to Jonesboro and beating them there. This group has played together about seven years, going back before their junior high seasons. In fact, a lot of times I don't have to tell them what to do or where to go on the floor. They work very well together.'