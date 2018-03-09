Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1-302-202-1108 enter access code 550989.

You must use the code to begin praying. Everyone is invited to join us in prayer.

Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

Blessings Thru Faith:

Singing Service Sunday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Guests include Sis. Deloris Wade & James Cleveland Choir of Memphis, Thromroan Worshiper of Marion, Supt. Johnny & Brenda Jackson Family of Oakland, Tennessee, Prop. Johnny Selvy of Earle, 2nd St.

John Baptist Choir of West Memphis, Church Ministries of Memphis, Bro. James Chambers of 1340 WLOK, Memphis.

Narrator Elder Leonard Lewis. Everyone is welcome. Apostle Lillian B. Hodges, pastor.

El Shaddai Ministry,

3323 Hwy. 77, Marion: Elliott & Elliott Ministries presents Book Signing Meet & Greet Sunday, March 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Meet the authors of “Strategic Victory,” “Encouraging Moments” and “I Am Queen.”

E.C. Morris Minister’s Institute, Arkansas Baptist College, 1612 MLK Dr., Little Rock: 42nd Annual Session March 25-29, 2018. “Restoring The Creator-Creature Relations.” Attention: All E.C. Morris Ministers Institute Supports, please make your report now for the Journal donations are due as soon as possible.

For more information you can contact Missionary Furlow at 870-732-3771.

New Saint Paul Baptist Church, 326 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Annual Usher’s Day Program this Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Reverand A. J. Williams, pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church of Memphis.

New Zion Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: 11th Year Church Anniversary Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Special guest pastor S. Chitman & Second St. John Church, Mt. Olive, Mt. Vernon, Harvest Time, Heavenly Gates, Unity & many others. Come out and be blessed. Sis. C. McClure, sponsor. S.J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday, March 11.

Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Pilgrim Rest Church,

Jericho: Installation Services of the new elect – Pastor, Rev. Louis Robinson on Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Dr. Ed Whitfield & Beautiful Zion MB Church of West Memphis.

Restoration Life Church Fish Fry, 166 Pine St., Marion: Saturday, March 10, 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per plate. Includes catfish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Main St., Hughes: Annual Usher Day Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. J. D. Miller. Rev.

William Gay, host pastor.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce Dr., Earle: Presents a 60th Birthday Celebration for their First Lady Prophetess Odessa Smith Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Theme ‘Empowered to Empower Others.’ Guest speaker Mrs. Lydia Nance co-pastor Philadelphia Ministries. Various musical guests will be in attendance.

Victory Church: Priscilla Shirer simulcast Saturday April 28. Free ladies’ event is provided for ladies 12and-up, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register now online at www.victorywired.com

Second Saint John M. B. Church: Women of Zion will be presented by the Second Saint John Women Fellowship Ministry. This blessed occasion will be Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. This is an event you will not want to miss. It will be informative, empowerment and entertaining. Some of our Speakers will be: Evan.

Betty Moore, Min. Martha Raybon, Min. Vanessa Basemore and Missionary Erma Holmes. The public is invited so please come and be blessed.

The Morning Star Church Family, 134 S. 8th St., will be having Family and Friend Day Sunday March 11 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Greater Moriah of Colt, Arkansas and Bishop Connie Moore. Other guests will be the New Beginning and New Generation churches. All Family and Friends are invited to attend and be blessed and bring a friend.

“Growing together and Glorifying God.”

Rev. James E. Parker, host pastor.

New Home Baptist Church, 100 S. St., Crawfordsville: THE WINNING AMERICA BACK TO GOD ONE SOUL AT A TIME, one night revival has been rescheduled for Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m. All participants are asked to do what you were scheduled to do in the first notice. Christians all over Crittenden County are encouraged to continue praying for lost souls.

Everyone is invited to attend regardless of race, creed or color. Bring those who need something from the Lord. If they are saved during this meeting, feel free to take them back to your home church. We just want them in a relationship with the Lord. This is not about us, but it is about doing the work we were called to do. Will you make yourself a committee of one, to help win souls for Christ?

Pastor Larry Williams and the New Home Church family coordinators.

All People Fellowship Ministry,