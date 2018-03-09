Is your church safe?

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

Have you noticed there are not any safe places in our culture? Schools are not safe — what with the bullying, intimidation, everyday violence and school shootings. Filling your car up with gas is not safe due to being carjacked or robbed.

Churches are not safe — since 1999, there have been 91 people killed in church shootings and from my research, most of the shooters had some type of relationship (friend, exspouse, employee, etc.) with someone at the church.

I've been reading a book titled The Culture Code — The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups by Daniel Coyle. Mr. Coyle begins the book by telling of an experiment involving a series of four-person groups at different universities and challenged each group to build the tallest possible structure using the following items: Twenty pieces of uncooked spaghetti; One yard of transparent tape; One yard of string; and, One standard- size marshmallow.

The contest had one rule: The marshmallow had to end up on top. The teams were made up of business school students, attorneys, CEO's of companies and kindergartners. The study wasn't really about how tall any group could make the marshmallow stand, the purpose was to discover how different groups work together.

Almost every group started by talking about the supplies they had been given and thinking about the strategy. They tossed ideas back and forth and asked some very good questions. Most of the groups were professional, rational and intelligent.

The process resulted in a decision to pursue one particular strategy. The tasks were divided up and they started building.

One group took a different approach, they didn't strategize, they didn't divide up the work — in fact they barely spoke with each other even though they were standing very close together around the table holding the supplies of spaghetti, string, tape and the marshmallow.

We often assume that education, skill and success creates and sustains more success but this isn't always true. The old adage, “two plus two equals four” sounds logical except for when one is dealing with kindergartners.

In dozens of trials, the kindergartners built structures that averaged 26 inches tall while business school students averaged less than 10 inches tall.

The average height for the attorney's tower of spaghetti and marshmallow was less than 15 inches.

The average height for CEO's towers was 22 inches tall. The kindergartners consistently built taller towers with the marshmallow on top! Why?

Let me boil it down to the plain and simple… the adults were more concerned with their status like; who was the boss, who got the credit and so on, but the kindergartners didn't care about any of these things. The kindergartners were safe in their groups. This is the question I recently posed to the congregation I serve — Are You Safe Here? Or asked more personally, Am I Safe Here?

While I was reading of this experiment, the thought came to me; Is our church a safe place for people to be? This question caused me to think of the many times Jesus spoke with and had interactions with people throughout His three and half year ministry. Jesus created a culture of care around Him that enabled people to feel safe with Him. People felt safe being with Jesus! Do people feel safe at churches in our culture? I don't think most do.

Just one example I shared with the congregation is of the Samaritan Woman at the well as detailed in John 4:7-26. This amazing encounter between Jesus and the woman is really about Jesus sharing the Good News of Salvation but at the same time we learn how Jesus created the culture of care for this woman of questionable character and lifestyle.

Read the story and see if you see what I saw. Jesus didn't condemn the woman, He didn't belittle her and Jesus didn't care what others thought of His love for this woman. (His disciples were decidedly unhappy with His interacting with her at the well). It was the culture of care that won the woman over and we see this in her actions to go back in town and tell others of Jesus and bring them to meet Christ. The woman felt safe with Jesus because of the culture of care He created around her. We can learn from this!

This leads me to the question — Am I creating a culture of care for others around me? Living my life as a Christian is all well and good but following Jesus is more important.

What kind of culture are you creating around you?

What kind of culture does your church have?

The English word culture comes from the Latin word “cultus” which means care. How I care for people builds a positive culture or it creates a negative culture. Negative cultures do not attract people. Christ attracted people because He created a caring culture for the people.

What attracts folks to church varies but what keeps people at a church is the feeling of being safe.

Jesus set the example by creating a culture of care.

Is your church culture safe? Is it safe for the Samaritans in our culture?

Is your church culture safe?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.