Lady Bulldogs steal title from Quitman

After surrendering the 2A state title to Quitman last season in the semifinals, the girls basketball state championship trophy returns to Earle High School By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com It had been a rough night for Earle sophomore Elaijha Brown. The Lady Bulldogs guard missed her first 13 shots from the field, until she pulled up for a jumper with less than a minute to play in the 2A state championship game against Quitman.

Brown’s jumper clanged off the rim, but bounced directly back in her direction, allowing Brown to convert her first shot, a layup that gave Earle (30-5 overall) a 45-41 lead over Quitman (35-4) with 50 seconds left to play and seal an eventual 48-43 Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball State Championship victory for the Earle Lady Bulldogs.

The last-minute bucket provided Brown the perfect opportunity to take her teammates advice and work on her mechanics after the slow start.

“I was rushing,” Brown said.

“I saw that throughout the game. I had this mindset of trying to work hard and do better and change that.

Everybody was telling me that, when I was doing my other layups, I was falling back. So, I was like, maybe I should change that and just go explode up into my layups.

When I got that rebound, I felt it was the time to do that and it was the right time.”

Brown wasn’t the only player having a tough time finding the net, however.

As a team, Earle shot just 17.4 percent, going 4-of-23 from the field, in the first quarter. However, as Quitman rang in just one of 13 shots in the opening stanza, that number was high enough to allow the Lady Bulldogs to carry a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.

Each team found more of a rhythm in the second stanza, with Earle boasting a 23-19 advantage at the half. Pacing that rhythm for Earle, senior Alex Logan, who finished the contest with 16 points and 11 rebounds, pumped in 12 points while hauling in eight boards in the first two quarters.

'This was my last game and I felt like I should come out and play hard and play my best,” Logan said. “And, that’s what I did.”

Each team, then again fell quite in the third frame, that is until almost half the quarter had expired and Earle junior RoShala Scott, who went on to win the 2A state championship game MVP, took over, grabbing her own rebound and putting the ball back through the hoop to give the Lady Bulldogs a 25-21 lead with 4:09 left in the quarter.

Scott, who led all scorers with 20 points while also snagging 11 rebounds, scored the next seven points for Earle. “I got determined, basically,” Scott said. While Scott shot away, Quitman struggled to convert, missing all seven third-quarter shots they took. But, with Earle picking up 10 team fouls throughout the first seven minutes of the second quarter, the reigning 2A state champions Quitman Bulldogs were able to sink 12 of 16 free throws in the third stanza, limiting the Earle lead to two points (33-31) heading into the final eight minutes of play. Earle head coach Corey Garrett says he was willing to sacrifice a high number of fouls and Quitman free throws for his team’s defensive aggressiveness and limiting Quitman’s effectiveness from the field.

“I wasn’t going to take that aggression away from us,” Garrett said. “I thought that was our advantage. We were going to keep playing. It really didn’t matter. They called about 40 fouls. They could’ve called 50. We were still going to be aggressive.”

That aggression stems from a tenacious defense which Earle has played with all season but was enhanced last night due to playing a Quitman team that eliminated a defending state champion Earle team in the semifinal round of last year’s 2A state tournament, going on to win the title for themselves. “It feels better beating Quitman,” Garrett said. 'This one feels better than the first one… They felt like we gave one away last year. We felt like we were the better team last year and we were the better team this year. Not being cocky or anything, we just felt like that was fact, that we were the better team. We kind of let get away from us last year. We were about to let it get away from us this year, but the girls buckled down. I give them all the credit.”

Garrett is already making plans for a repeat performance and a third title in three years next season.

“I’ll enjoy it for a minute,” Garrett said. “But, honestly, I’ll start Monday. (My team) knows me. I’m ready to work and I’m just trying to figure out a way to get here.”

Earle junior RoShala Scott (2) soars past Quitman senior Rieley Hooten. Scott pumped in 20 points as Earle defeated Quitman for the Arkansas 2A Girls Basketball State Championship.

Photo by Collins Peeples