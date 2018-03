Marriage Licenses

Feb. 28 Wesley R. Smith, 35, of Marion, and Katharine D. Bowen, 28, of Earle.

Brandon D. James, 24, and Joao R. Tavares, 27, both of Memphis Chad W. Whitley, 33, and Nelly W. Raguaro, 37, both of Memphis Roger E. Figueroa, 32, and Cindy B. Zelaya, 31, both of Memphis March 1 Patrick S. Shiplett, 47, and April L. Wilson, 44, both of Earle Tommy D. Nola, 36, and Pamela R. Brown, 36, both of Southaven, Mississippi Anthony T. Feltner, 24, of West Memphis, and Jordan A. Rogers, 18, of Proctor Filiberto Palacios, 23, and Ariadne J. Rodriquez, 20, both of Memphis Arturo Vega, 42, and Janeth Laguna, 30, both of Memphis Anthony S, Jones, 29, and Jessica M. Jenkins, 34, both of Marion March 3 Brandon K. Lewis, 33, and Tamika N. Whitehead, 33, both of Memphis Javier Plascencia, 35, and Belladonna E. Neace, 30, both of Newbern, Tennessee Thomas E. Riley, Jr., 19, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Leanna D. Kilpatrick, 19, of Sarah, Mississippi Joe D. Gatewood, Sr., 51, of West Memphis, and Kristie L. Carter, 45, of Brighton, Tennessee Juan Castillo, 30, and Damarys Roche, 23, both of Memphis Derrick T. Brown, 36, of North Little Rock, and Lola E. Cates, 29, of Searcy John D. Lucas, 21, and Amanda N. Buckley, 32, both of Turrell March 5 Courtland D. Johnson, 30, of Memphis, and Skyla A. Byles, 24, of West Memphis Donald E. Pierce, 42, and Shara A. Hilgar, 34, both of Walls, Mississippi Arthur O’Neal, 69, of Forrest Park, Illinois, and Carolyn L. Brown, 68 of Jonestown, Mississippi Christopher Sobrevilla, 24, and Angelia V. Corona, 34, both of Memphis March 6 Tristan D. Scott, 23, and Brandy N. Smith, 22, both of Earle Terry Cohen, 29, and Jasmine M. Brown, 28, both of Crawfordsville Slade R. Patterson, 33, and Kasey L. McAlpin, 25, both of West Memphis Christropher T. Wade, 45, and Melinda G. Young, 45, both of Southaven, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 23 Jennifer B. Curne vs. Glenn Curne Kenyatta Mooney vs. Melvin Mooney Deondra L. Moore vs. Jennifer Watson

Feb. 26

Ralph Lytle Jr. vs.

Shameki Lytle

Feb. 28 Kevin Donnerson vs.

Lisa Donnerson Jonathan Williams vs. Laronda Williams Alicia White vs. Devonta White Lisa M. Comstock vs. Billy J. Comstock Amber N. Carroll vs. Timothy S. Carroll

March 1

Latasha Snow vs.

Calvin Snow Jr.

02-19-18 – 9:20am – 378 Park – ORD 109 02-19-18 – 8:00am – 123 Chestnut – Harassment 02-19-18 – 7:30am – 64 Meadowbrook Circle Breaking and Entering / Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 02-19-18 – 5:56pm – 324 Block – Terroristic Threatening 02-19-18 – 6:00pm – 100 Hino – Forgery 02-19-18 – 6:00pm – 100 Hino – Forgery 02-20-18 – 7:00am – 904 Brunetti – Criminal Trespass 02-20-18 – 10:03am – 406 N. Beechwood Cove – Harassing Communications 02-20-18 – 12:23pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-20-18 – 8:00am – City of Marion – Harassment 02-20-18 – 2:52pm – 1 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 02-20-18 – 4:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-20-18 – 5:30pm – 121 Allen Cove – General Information 02-20-18 – 6:45pm – 107 Military #4 – Persons in Disagreement 02-21-18 – 8:00am – 285 _ Rivertrace – Theft of Property 02-21-18 – 7:45am – 2 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Mischief / Disruption of Campus Activities 02-21-18 – 10:57am – 460 L.P.Mann – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 02-21-18 – 11:15am – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 02-21-18 – 6:12pm – Military Road – Suspended Driver License 02-21-18 – 9:00am – 407 Birdie #3 – Theft of Vehicle 02-21-18 – 5:50pm – 4195 I55 – Recovery of Stolen Property 02-21-18 – 8:50pm – 107 Sherwood Cove Endangering the Welfare of a Minor x 4 02-21-18 – 8:15pm – 96 Judge Smith – Assault on a Family Member 02-22-18 – 9:02am – 1 Patriot – Battery 02-22-18 – 4:30pm – 909 Pleasant Plains Cove Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-22-18 – 5:34pm – 344 S. Currie – Possession of a Controlled Substance 02-22-18 – 5:34pm – 344 S. Currie – Possession of a Controlled Substance 02-23-18 – 10:15am – 401 N. Dogwood Cove – Theft by Receiving 02-23-18 – 6:12pm – U/K No Proof Liability Insurance 02-23-18 – 10:30am – 435 Birdie #4 – Persons in Disagreement 02-23-18 – 12:00pm – Court Street – Sexual Assault 02-23-18 – 4:30pm – 147 E. Surry Trace – Family in Need of Supervision 02-23-18 – 6:30pm – 406 N. Beechwood Cove – Battery / Disorderly Conduct 02-24-18 – 2:00pm – 94 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 02-24-18 – 10:30pm – 203 E. Military Road – Theft of Property 02-25-18 – 5:15am – 427 Birdie #6 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-25-18 – 11:30pm – 3148 I55 – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 2/19/18 – 2/26/18

2/19/18 2:11 AM 361 N Worthington DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/19/18 2:09 AM 201 Poplar ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/19/18 3:52 AM 2321 E Jackson AVE Kidnapping 2/19/18 8:52 AM 2407 Wheeler AVE 426 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/19/18 9:19 AM 141 W Jackson AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/19/18 9:36 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 2/19/18 12:14 PM 909 Arlington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 2/19/18 12:15 PM North Service Road/ Hwy 77 THEFT BY RECEIVING 2/19/18 12:35 PM 410 S Avalon ST HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 2/19/18 12:48 PM 304 S 18Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 2/19/18 1:14 PM 1101 S Avalon ST N2 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/19/18 2:26 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 2/19/18 3:34 PM 201 Van Buren AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 2/19/18 4:05 PM East McAuley Drive / North McAuley Drive FORGERY 2/19/18 4:05 PM East McAuley Drive / North McAuley Drive FORGERY 2/19/18 6:18 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/19/18 6:44 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/19/18 7:35 PM 1101 S Avalon ST N1 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/19/18 8:07 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/20/18 12:20 AM Broadway / 5th Street CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 2/20/18 12:40 AM 100 block of South 5th Street GENERAL INFORMATION 2/20/18 6:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/20/18 12:01 PM 1100 1/2 Ingram BLVD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/20/18 1:28 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/20/18 1:30 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/20/18 3:35 PM 331 W Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/20/18 3:48 PM 330 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/20/18 5:04 PM Martin Luther King Jr Drive / I-55 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/20/18 11:17 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 108 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/21/18 1:49 AM 712 N 14Th ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/21/18 2:19 AM 3100 Petro RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/21/18 3:44 AM 3100 Petro RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/21/18 8:57 AM 1976 N Avalon ST 73 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/21/18 5:46 PM 226 W Danner AVE THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM VEHICLE 2/21/18 8:26 PM 514 Roosevelt AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 2/22/18 12:03 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/22/18 12:09 AM 400 N Center ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/22/18 1:00 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/22/18 4:10 AM North Missouri / Park Drive DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 2/22/18 2:28 AM 417 Pine ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 2/22/18 5:06 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 2/22/18 10:37 AM 908 Vanderbilt AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/22/18 1:25 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/22/18 2:56 PM 908 Vanderbilt AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/22/18 4:10 PM 501 W Broadway AVE BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURES TEACHERS OR SCHOOL EMPLOYEES, WHILE ACTING 2/22/18 7:00 PM 209 Shoppingway BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/22/18 7:11 PM 906 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/22/18 7:59 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/22/18 8:26 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/22/18 9:52 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/23/18 4:28 AM 1216 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 2/23/18 4:32 AM 2007 E Service RD LOITERING 2/23/18 4:39 AM 210 W Service Rd. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/23/18 5:52 AM 1108 Biscayne DR LOITERING 2/23/18 5:57 AM 708 S 10Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/18 8:59 AM 231 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/23/18 9:38 AM 1101 Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/23/18 10:47 AM 600 N 7Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/23/18 11:20 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 2/23/18 11:58 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 29 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/18 12:24 PM 2980 Sl Henry ST 18 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/18 12:44 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/23/18 1:15 PM 1120 E Broadway AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/23/18 3:35 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/23/18 3:55 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/23/18 4:02 PM 1506 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 2/23/18 4:55 PM 1901 E Broadway AVE MISSING PERSON 2/23/18 5:16 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/23/18 5:28 PM 828 S 8Th ST A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/23/18 6:14 PM 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 2/23/18 6:41 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/23/18 9:08 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/24/18 12:39 AM East Jackson Avenue / South 22nd Street GENERAL INFORMATION 2/24/18 2:36 AM 923 E Broadway AVE 17 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 2/24/18 4:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 2/24/18 4:35 AM 1808 N Mcauley DR Robbery – Aggravated 2/24/18 4:30 AM 3401 Beatty ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/24/18 7:26 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/24/18 1:30 PM 2007 E Service RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/24/18 3:56 PM 3600 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/24/18 9:00 PM Ingram Blvd / East Barton Street OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 2/24/18 10:10 PM Ingram / Barton FLEEING 2/24/18 11:30 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/25/18 1:29 AM 850 Stephens BLVD RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 2/25/18 3:03 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/25/18 8:40 AM 115 S 20Th ST 104 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 2/25/18 10:03 AM 501 W Oliver ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/25/18 1:46 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/25/18 1:52 PM 3700 Service LOOP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/25/18 2:35 PM 3700 Service LOOP BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/25/18 5:10 PM 216 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/25/18 6:41 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 45 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/25/18 9:13 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/26/18 2:42 AM 3225 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/26/18 5:39 AM Ingram Boulvard / Ingram Extended DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED

Marion Police Reports 02-19-18 / 02-26-18