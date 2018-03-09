News Briefs

• Crittenden County Election Commission Ballot Draw – To determine the ballot placement of the candidates for the upcoming election, the Crittenden County Election Commission will meet on March 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. to conduct the ballot draw.

This will be in the County Office Building on 116 Center Street in Marion. The public is invited to attend.

• St. Michael’s Ladies Guild Food Fair – Saturday, March 10 at 10 a.m. The ladies have made homemade ravioli, spaghetti sauce, casseroles, desserts, breads and other delicious foods for the fare. 870-735-1730 or smcswm@sbcglobal.net.

• Restoration Life Church Fish Fry – Saturday, March 10, 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per plate. Includes catfish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw. 166 Pine Street, Marion.

• Families in Transition Soup Sunday – Sunday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tacker’s Shake Shack, 409 Military Rd., Marion. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For an additional $2 donation you will be entered into a drawing for an Acoustic Guitar signed by country music star Ricky Skaggs or a Print and Album by rockstar Sammy Hagar! Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of our Families in Transition Board Members or by calling 870-732-4077.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – will be held on Tuesday March 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at East Arkansas Family Health Center, 900 N. 7th St., in West Memphis. The class is open to everyone. No Test – with completion you file with your insurance company for a 3year discount. AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at (870) 339-2180.

• “ March” to Woolfolk Library for fun! – March 15 is the monthly Teen After School Activity, “Sphero” baseball from 4-5 p.m. Pizza will be served. This event is for all teens in 7th through 12th grades. For questions or additional information about these events, please call the Library at (870) 739-3238 or you can email casseywoolfolklib@ gmail.com. All of the information about the Library's activities and events, can also be found on their Facebook page (@woolfolkpubliclibrary), Instagram page (@woolfolkyouth), and website (www.woolfolklibrary. org).

• Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Meeting – Board Meeting Tuesday, March 13 10 a.m. at Arkansas Workforce Center Forrest City. CEO Meeting Friday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Arkansas Workforce Center Forrest City.

• Mobile Food Giveaway – Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway is scheduled for Friday, March 23 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vouchers are available until March 21.

• Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 24, hop on over to the Library for Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, presented in partnership with the Junior Auxiliary of Crittenden County. There will be 1,500 eggs to hunt, prizes, crafts, games, and more!

• 27th Annual Robert Stewart Memorial Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m., Worthington Park. All children welcome. Hunt for children 1 year old to 10 years old. Petting zoo, free balloons, meet the Easter bunny.

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce.

Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-7396041 or www.marionarchamber. org to register.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning the upcoming FY 2019 Unified Planning Work Program. This initial period will end on April 1, 2018. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis if you would like to review the current FY 2018 of if you have comments or questions concerning the transportation planning process. 870-735-8148, fax 870-7358158 or email BCE@sbcglobal. net. This document may be reviewed at the MPO’s web site or at wmats.org and the following locations: WM City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis, Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion, Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion, Office of Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion, Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie, Marion.

• Crawfordsville Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser – Saturday April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 Sweepston, Crawfordsville. $10. To go is available. Contact for tickets, James Allensworth at 870-514-8069, Jeremy Channey at 870-6360611 or Spanky Allensworth at 870-514-5241.

• Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 21 at Trinity in the Fields Church, Cypress Rd., Marion from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Full day of lectures from local and regional historians about the Sultana Disaster of 1865. Free and open to the public. At 6 p.m. a complimentary showing of “Remember the Sultana” a full-length documentary about the worse maritme disaster in the U. S. History. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Priscilla Shirer Simulcast at Victory Church – April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., special worship service featuring Anthony Evans. Free ladies ministry event, for ages 12 and up. Lunch will be provided. Register now online at victorywired. com.

