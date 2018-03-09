Three’s company: Bulldogs champs again!

Three Bulldogs scored in double figures, leading Earle to a third straight state championship

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

For the third consecutive year, the Earle Bulldogs end their season as Arkansas 2A Boys Basketball State Champions, with the latest title victory coming last night in the form of a 69-52 win over the Marked Tree Indians.

That’s a surreal fact for Earle head coach Billy Murray.

“It’ll take a day or two for it to sink in, that I’ve been here three times and won it three times. Three in a row,” Murray said.

The unique feat was also not lost on Earle senior Travonta Doolittle, who pumped in 20 points while grabbing five rebounds in his final game for the Bulldogs.

“It feels really special to be able to go back-to-backto- back,” Doolittle said.

“Some teams just can’t do it. We played our hearts out and we’re back-to-back-toback champions. We threepeated.”

While the Bulldogs (30-7 overall) cruised to victory in the fourth quarter, sinking 10 of 16 free throws in the final frame, the third straight title wasn’t always a lock.

Marked Tree (32-2) came out blazing, starting the game off with five firstquarter three-pointers which allowed the Indians to hold a 19-11 lead after the opening stanza.

The Indian’s long range is something that Murray had seen all too often in the first two contest between these teams during the regular season, both Marked Tree victories.

“The thing about Marked Tree is we’re worried about the three-point shot that they hit,” Murray said.

“They live and die by the three-pointer and I told (my guys) that our defense is going to win the ball game.”

The Indians couldn’t recapture that long-distance magic in the second stanza, however, letting up, according to Marked Tree head coach Barbara Wilburn, and allowing Earle to tie the contest up at 33 heading into the locker rooms at halftime.

“I think, honestly, that we lost it in the second quarter,” Wilburn said. “We had an eight-point lead and we let up, we didn’t build up on that.”

Though Earle sank eight of 12 shots in the second frame, the tied score led Murray to question his team as to how badly they really wanted to retain their title of state champs. some of their souls,” “The speech I gave them at Murray said. “We talked halftime really touched about all of the things they’ve worked for and they weren’t giving it their all. With the way they were playing, I asked them if they really wanted it. They said, ‘We want it.’ So, I said, ‘Go out and show me.’ They came out and did what they had to do to win.”

In the third quarter, “doing what they had to do to win” looked like limiting Marked Tree to just six points as the Indians went just 2-of-ll from the field in the stanza.

“In the third quarter, they just came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn’t recover from it,” Wilburn said.

Murray attributes the Bulldogs defensive success to start the second half to a more elaborate trapping scheme than Earle had used against Marked Tree in the first two contest between the teams this season.

“With the trapping we did in the second half, I don’t think they experienced that before,” Murray said. “We never had trapped them in the wings and the comers, whatever, and that kind of rattled them. Once they got rattled, that was the turning point in the ball game.”

That Earle defense led to 16 total turnovers by the Indians, 12 of those coming in the form of steals by the Bulldogs.

And, once the ball fell back into the Bulldogs hands, it was off to the races for players like Earle junior and 2A state championship game MVP Darius Cisero who poured in 20 points on 7-of-ll shooting from the field while hauling in nine rebounds.

Cisero says he had been waiting for a moment like last night’s state title game to reach his full potential.

“I’ve been holding back all season,” Cisero said. “He (Murray) told me I needed to step up tonight and I did what I had to do.”

While Murray expected 20-point games from Doolittle and Cisero, the head coach was pleasantly surprised with the equally impressive performance by sophomore center Leeandrew Milow who chipped in 19 points on an 8-of-9 shooting night while picking up eight rebounds.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Murray said. “I knew Doolittle would give me what he gave me. But, Andrew was great on a plate. He gave me more than I could have ever dreamed he would give me.”

With Cisero, Milow and 10 other Bulldogs returning next season, Murray is already dusting off room on his desk for a fourth state championship trophy.

“The nucleus of my team is coming back,” Murray said. “So, ain’t nothing wrong with a four-peat.”

Earle junior Darius Cisero elevates towards the basket on a layup. Cisero, who was named the 2A state championship game MVP, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Bulldogs state title victory.

Photo by Collins Peeples