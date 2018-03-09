When is a heart valve leak not worth worrying about?

Witnesses keeping quiet as Marion Police investigate shooting

‘ No one is talking,’ says detective as neighbors, victim refuse to cooperate

Marion Police are still investigating a shooting incident last Tuesday afternoon in which a man was shot in the leg.

MPT Detective Lt. Freddy Williams said the incident happened around 3 p.m., at the corner of Cottonwood Cove and Hickory, in a neighborhood commonly called “The Dollhouses.”

Police arrived at the scene and identified the shooting victim as 48 year-old Charles Walker.

Williams said Walker had been arguing with two other black males when he was shot.

Police do not have any suspects at this time because

the victim and neighbors have refused to cooperate in the investigation.

A car description was offered by a neighboring witness and aired over the police frequency as the ambulance arrived on scene Tuesday, but police have not confirmed the car as connected to the case.

“The neighbors are afraid of retaliation and no one is talking,” Williams said.

“We’ve talked to numerous people, but they don’t want to come in. That’s the problem we run in to. We need the cooperation of the neighbors or whoever has seen anything to help us solve this.”

Anyone with information to contact Marion Police Department at (870) 7392101, or the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers hotline at (870) 732-4444.

