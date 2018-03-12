Brown wants Moore recognition

West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown addresses a lack of coverage in his post- game press conference

WM School District HOT SPRINGS — Facing the state media in his postgame presser, West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown let them know they squeezed his best player on coverage this season.

After star sophomore Chris Moore was completely bottled by the Jonesboro defense here Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game, Brown told the media they had ignored his star player.

'We're the stepchildren in the state of Arkansas and a lot of times we get ignored by the state media,' said Brown, whose team fell to Jonesboro 55-49. 'Nobody wants to cover Chris Moore, and he's an absolute monster, but he doesn't get any recognition in Central Arkansas. Seven of our last 11 games were mercy rules, so his numbers were low and he didn't get nominated for anything.'

Brown also noted that his team captivated the West Memphis community as was noted in several highly attended games this season and in the first three rounds of the state tournament, which Lehr Arena hosted.

'We had people come watch us play this year who hadn't been to games in 20 years,' Brown said. 'We brought some new life back to West Memphis basketball.'

Three-point drought After hitting 2 of their first three-pointers of the game, the Blue Devils went ice cold from deep, ending the game making only 3 of 22.

'We've had some games like this, this year, but not many,' Brown added. 'We have three or four good three-point shooters, but today was just not our day.' Points in the paint After leading Jonesboro in scoring in the paint (14-10) in the first half, the Blue Devils allowed the Hurricane to get in the lane in the second half.

Jonesboro had 28 points in the paint for the game, to West Memphis' 22.

It was practically a stalemate in the turnover department. West Memphis committed 14 miscues for the game to Jonesboro's 13.

'It wasn't the number of turnovers for us, it was the timing of our turnovers,' Brown stated. 'Jonesboro played championship basketball down the stretch and we committed some untimely turnovers.'

By Billy Woods