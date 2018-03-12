Hurricane storms past Blue Devils for championship

Jonesboro outscored West Memphis by 10 points in the third quarter while limiting Chris Moore to only six field goal attempts

WM School District HOT SPRINGS — This time the third quarter betrayed the West Memphis Blue Devils.

After an uncanny string of dominant third quarters that carried them to a 24win regular season, the Blue Devils saw the opposition turn the tables on them in a third quarter that saw the Jonesboro Hurricane outscore West Memphis 17-7 on the way to a 55-49 Blue Devil loss here Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game.

'This one hurts,' said West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown. 'We just never got into an offensive rhythm today and we had some uncharacteristic turnovers.'

Although the third quarter was a notable factor in Saturday's title game, the overriding factor was Jonesboro's defensive number on Blue Devil star sophomore Chris Moore, who scored 23 points with 15 rebounds and 6 blocks in the two teams' last meeting in late February in the final of the 6A-East Conference tournament.

The Blue Devils just couldn't get the ball to their 6-foot-6 inside ace all afternoon. Moore ended the game with only six shot attempts, only five points total and zero points in the second half.

'All that is on me,' Brown said. 'We've played these guys four times this year and there are no secrets. We knew they could probably try and double-team Chris, and we tried to counter with Sid (Stinson) down there as well, but for some reason we just were a little passive in that aspect of the game.'

After sweeping the two regular-season games with Jonesboro this season, the Blue Devils (28-4) lost the final two postseason games to the Hurricane (26-5).

For Jonesboro and head coach Wes Swift, it was their second straight 6A championship.

When asked if he had been told before the game that Moore would get only six field-goal attempts, Swift would have said 'We win.'

'We had a week to go over about 1,000 different scenarios to defend Chris,' said Swift. 'We played around with doubling him on every possession, we played around with doubling him in a zone. We finally decided we wouldn't double-team him at all because it's so hard to rotate around it and (Moore) passes it so well out of the traps.

'We ended up doubling him on the wing when the ball was in front of him with backside help. And when the ball was at the top we do what we call a wedge. When (Moore) was in the middle we just told A.J. (Aycock) just do the best you can buddy.'

The Blue Devils got out quick on the Hurricane, building a 14-point lead (28-14) with 2:16 left in the first half. That's when the pulse of the game changed dramatically.

Hurricane senior guard Tony Hutson, who hit a game-high 23 points, 17 of which came in the first half, scored six points in the final 1:04 of the first half to help his team cut into the West Memphis bulge.

The Blue Devils led at the half 31-27.

'Emotionally, we felt like we were in the lead at halftime,' Swift confessed.

Then, the Hurricane scored the first two baskets of the third quarter and the momentum belonged totally to Jonesboro.

'We got out well in the first 12 minutes, but we had some real crucial turnovers the rest of the first half,' said Brown.

'We started letting them get some momentum.

They've got two terrific guards, and once you let them start rolling downhill it gets very difficult.'

Hutson carried Jonesboro in the first half and then turned it over to his backcourt mate, Desi Sills, in the second half. Sills had a lackluster first half, but he sprang alive in the second half for 10 points and 16 for the game.

Still riding the crestwave in the third stanza, the Hurricane built their biggest lead (49-41) with 6:36 to play in the game.

But the Blue Devils weren't finished.

Led by Zach Byrd's six straight points and then a free throw from C.J.

Prackett, the Blue Devils got within 49-48 with 3:14 to play.

But given two chances to either tie or take the lead, the Blue Devils couldn't convert from the freethrow line. They hit a dismal 10 of 18 from the stripe for the game.

Byrd, who picked up his fourth foul with 3:35 to play in the fourth quarter but stayed in the game, led the Blue Devils with 20 points.

After Byrd split a pair of free throws with 1:45 to play to make it 51-40 Jonesboro, the Hurricane got the winning plays from Lamar Williams, who sank two free throws and Sills, who squirmed inside for a layup to dash the Blue Devil hopes.

The Blue Devils also got 9 points from senior guard Curtis Washington, who also didn't score in the second half, and 7 from Sidney Stinson, who injured his ankle around the one-minute mark and had to leave the game.

West Memphis was 6 of 26 from the field in the second half while Jonesboro converted 11 of 22.

The Blue Devils were plus-11 on the boards (3827) and they took nine more shots than Jonesboro (51-42). But the Hurricane had two more made threepointers than the Blue Devils (5-3).

By Billy Woods