Law enforcement imposters threaten Arkansans

Attorney General cautions residents to be aware of dangers

From the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office

LITTLE ROCK – Criminals have rapidly adopted a frightening new scam that could place all law-abiding Arkansans at risk by simply exploiting the trust we all place in law enforcement.

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening Arkansans with arrest if they do not immediately pay money. Some scammers tell potential victims that they have failed to appear as a witness and a warrant for their arrest will be issued unless the victim sends a prepaid credit card. Other scammers threaten victims with arrest and deportation if they do not send money.

“Con artists are preying on our respect for the law enforcement community by posing as officers in order to intimidate Arkansans,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “These criminals are reaching new lows and can be very convincing. If an Arkansan receives a call from a law enforcement officer, they should look up the phone number for that officer’s agency and call to speak with someone at the agency directly.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips to help spot this scam and avoid falling

victim: Courts and law enforcement agencies do not seek or accept payment in prepaid gift cards.

If a consumer owes money, legitimate collectors must first send a written notice confirming the debt.

Consumers should not confirm or provide personal or financial information to an unknown person over the phone or internet.

Keep in mind that con artists do not follow the law and disregard the donot- call registry.

Technological advances allow for Caller ID spoofing, allowing scammers to disguise the source of the calls.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook.com/AGLeslieRu tledge.