Slew of Black Knights honored in postseason

After an early exit in the state tournament, six West Memphis Christian basketball players received honors

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights season came to an end recently, with the Black Knights being eliminated in the MAIS-A state tournament by Union Christian 58-52.

Prior to the loss to Union Christian, the Black Knights (18-7 overall) earned their district championship and the title of North-State runner ups. However, those accolades mean very little without the boys basketball team enjoying the same success of the West Memphis Christian football team and earning a state championship, according to Black Knights boys basketball head coach Marcus Davidson.

“No, I’m not content with it,” Davidson said. “It’s what we did, but I’m never satisfied unless we can win the whole thing. I’m not a big Nick Saban fan, but he once said that he hates losing worse than he likes winning and I’m kind of that same way.”

Already looking forward to next season, however, Davidson feels comfortable that a returning group of Black Knights can help propel West Memphis Christian into the title game.

“We do have a young group coming up, though we’re losing some key seniors, but we will have a good nucleus for next year,” Davidson said. “Hopefully, we can rebuild or just reload on what we did this year and make another run for it next year.”

Following the MAIS-A state tournament, a slew of Black Knights received postseason honors.

Cole Wann, Tyler Little and Tony Moore were all named to the MAIS-A District Team. Wann, Garrett Waller and Dominique Brown were all honored by being placed on the All-North State Tournament Team.

But, stealing the show of postseason honors for West Memphis Christian, was Charlie Farr.

Along with being selected to the All-District and All-North State Tournament teams, Farr, who recorded 24 points and 22 rebounds in a district playoff game, was selected to the MAIS Class A-2AAll-Star basketball game in Jackson, Mississippi.

The All-Star contest took place this past Friday, with Farr pumping in eight points and grabbing 11 rebounds against his fellow elite competitors.

Farr’s achievements, however, exceeded his play on the basketball court. The West Memphis Christian senior also received the SARTIN award, an athletic and academic scholar award given to one player in the MAIS-A district every season.

The incredible season for Farr becomes even more extraordinary considering the Black Knights leading rebounder almost didn’t even lace up his sneakers for this season.

“Charlie wasn’t even sure if he would even get to play because he messed his shoulder up during football season,” Davidson said. “He decided he would play anyhow and wound up being a good leader for us. He did a great job on the offensive an defensive boards. He probably averaged 10 or 12 points a game, but a lot of it was just put-back shots that he got off his rebounding. He did a great job down in the paint both on the offensive and defensive side, helping maintain and keep our guys moving.”

The Black Knights finish their season 18-7 and West Memphis Christian’s quest for another ring moves onto the baseball diamond.

By Collins Peeples