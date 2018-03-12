They came for a lot of different personal reasons

Local Commentary When you look at it, maybe it will be like a number of the same reasons that you might go to a concert or a singing at a coliseum somewhere?

If it is music, then it could be totally about the music, or maybe the one or group that is doing the singing and playing. You have got to remember that just because you like them or their music does not take away from the fact that one day, they too will pass and be replaced by someone else or maybe something.

But the one that I'm writing about now is and was totally different, because they came to see him simply because of who he talked about and sang about, and if they didn't know this person that he talked about, then they maybe was just curious and wanted to know some more about this person. I personally believe that this person that I'm writing about was completely sold out on this man that he talked so much about, and in turn, this man used him as a force to be reckoned with worldwide.

I'm sure by now with what little that I have written about, that some of you have probably guessed by now that I'm talking about Billy Graham and his world ministry of telling the whole world about the saving grace of none other than Jesus Christ himself.

I sat and thought about what I was going to say about him for quite some time, because what hasn’t already been said? I personally believe that the reason that God used him in such a great way was for two things: He never would let people whereever they were or whatever status that they might have had let them put any accolades on him but always let everyone know that it was about Jesus and not about him. And he always made the death on the cross and the forgiveness that came with that act so simple and so easy to have and live your life forever with him in Heaven.

I'm not saying that the cross was simple, but what I'm saying is he made it so somple to receive that free gift, one that he was willing to pay for on that cross with all the suffering and pain that he had to endure while he was hanging there.

Now I know that a lot of you Bible scholars and great learners of the word out there that might read any of this might have just passed out just by reading that statement, but remember this — if at the end of the crucifixion, he liked certain things that needed to be done by man in order to go to heaven where he is at, then there would be so many of us that don't make it because of whatever thing that might need to be done would leave so many lost without hope, because they don't have the ability to get those things done.

I remember watching Billy Graham on TV, and at the invitation all those thousands would come down and stand before the stage where he had just finished preaching and stand there while this man prayed for them, and I know that all of them were not there for that free gift but many were.

I know that some were down there for his prayers to heal some difficulty in their lives or their families' lives, whatever that difficulty might have been. I remember the song that he always used at the end when he got ready for the people to respond to what he had just preached, which for the most part was always the same message: God loves you and wants to save you. But back to the song that I was talking about, always at the end, and I know that most churches today don't like singing it very much anymore because it is just to old-fashioned, but it was always “Just as I Am,” and that was telling everyone that wanted to come for that free gift to come just the way that you were at that time. You don’t have to try to add something special that he might like or try to impress God. It didn't make any difference if you were Black, White, J hi l h invitation was for you to come and talk to Jesus.

With as much as man likes to be so prideful about a lot of things in our lives, impressing God better not be one of them if you are thinking about using it to get that free gift. Let me say again that you better not ever think that because you are so smart with all those degrees that you have from all those great colleges you can debate God and win him over, because as I have said before, he doesn't need you, but you sure need him, and it will be on his terms or not at all.

I was watching the funeral on TV and I heard his son Franklin say that when his mother was alive but was completely bedridden and could not talk, that he would see his Daddy go and sit beside the bed and hold her hand, and they would look into each others eyes and not say anything for up to two hours sometimes, and by just doing this, they would relive all those precious memories that they shared through those many, many years that they were together.

That is what I was trying to say in one of my writings a while back about as you go through your married life, you should try hard to become as one because that is God’s way. All I want to say here at the end is like that song says, if you want that special free gift you must come as you are, with nothing about you that is prideful or boastful. God bless all that might read this and blessings to all your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin