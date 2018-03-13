West Memphis to host 44th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Austin, Texas, Mayor Will Wynn headline the event March 11- 13

From the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism

Tourism partners from across the state will meet at the 44th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism March 11-13 at Southland Park Gaming & Racing. This year’s theme is “Natural Connections.”

The annual gathering of Arkansas’s tourism industry offers sessions on a variety of topics such as musical heritage, marketing to a diverse audience, social media and more. The early bird party will include Arkansas musicians Amy Garland, Greg Spradlin, and deFrance.

The opening keynote speaker for the event is former Austin, Texas, Mayor Will Wynn. Governor Asa Hutchinson will present the Tourism Hall of Fame Awards to Cathy Drew and Mike Mills during a luncheon March 12. Also speaking during the conference will be Aubrey Preston, founder of the nonprofit Americana Music Triangle Project; Cliff Jones, a native of the Arkansas Delta who has explored the region’s rich musical legacy; Jay Salyers, senior vice president at Miles Partnership; Lyn Pilch and Susanne Thiede-Barnet, founders of public relations firm Pilch & Barnet; and Mark Peterson, professor of community and economic development with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

The conference will culminate with the presentation of the 2018 Henry Awards.

Other conference topics include:

• How Communities are Using Music as a Tourism Driver

• Destination Selling for Everyone

• Mississippi River Country for the Entire State

• The U.S. Civil Rights Trail

• Co-op Marketing

• Enhancing Tourism Through Walking Trails The Arkansas Tourism De- velopment Foundation’s annual auction will take place Monday night. The money raised from the silent and live auctions funds scholarships for individuals seeking careers in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism was first held in 1975 at Dogpatch, U.S.A.