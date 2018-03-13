Our View

A tale of two cities… and their ambulance services

It seems that decision makers within the Marion Fire Department have come to the conclusion that providing an ambulance service just isn’t paying off and has decided to phase the operation out while here we have West Memphis fire officials hoping to collect roughly one million dollars from a bunch of free loaders who have skipped out on paying for services rendered.

Fire Chief Woody Wheeless made it clear to Mayor Frank Fogleman and council members that it is costing the taxpayers of Marion $80,000 a year to operate an ambulance service and that it would be better to shut the service down and allow three private ambulance services in the county to respond to “emergencies.”

Wheeless admitted that the residents of Marion are best served by utilizing one of the private ambulance services that require a higher level of service.

As is the case in West Memphis, each ambulance is required by law to have two Emergency Medical Technicians, (EMTs) and that, according to Wheeless, makes it very expensive for the department and the city.

Another problem Wheeless pointed out is the fact that when a crew responds to a call for emergency transport to a hospital the wait time can run as high as six hours.

It only makes good business sense to turn ambulance calls in Marion over to the private services, which is something maybe West Memphis fire officials might or should consider.

It is certainly well known that West Memphis has a terrible time attempting to collect unpaid ambulance bills as evident in the large sum that is now owed.

This collection issue has plagued West Memphis for years and it is clear that the fire department’s effort to collect unpaid bills has failed.

Now, we’re told, an effort is being made to hire a collection agency which means that a percentage of all collections will go to the agency.

The problem these two fire departments have in operating an ambulance service is that it is simply not profitable and places a tremendous financial burden on the taxpayers for a simple reason. For the most part the private services depend on the two city services to respond to accidents as well as phone-in “emergencies.” Because a large number of people requesting an ambulance don’t pay or have insurance with rates that fall below the actual cost means it is simply not financially worth doing.

Where these private ambulance companies make their profits and where they have an advantage over city-operated ambulance services is transporting disalysis patients where there is government guaranteed payment. Also transporting Medicaid or Medicare patients to nursing home facilities.

While Marion city leaders have taken the advice of Chief Wheeless and shutting down this financial burden we doubt seriously West Memphis will consider such a move even though it is a major financial burden on the taxpaying citizens.

Chief Wheeless made an excellent point when he said from his research the trend for most fire departments is to simply get out of the ambulance business, and for obvious reasons.