Preparing to “Knicks” the competition

The Arkansas Knicks 16U AAU basketball team offers local girls a chance to tune up their skills while developing a connection with their teammates on and off the court

sports@theeveningtimes.com

High school basketball season may be over, but many girls from around Crittenden County will remain on the court this offseason, swapping in their respective school uniform for an Arkansas Knicks jersey.

The Knicks, an AAU 16U girls’ basketball program which consists of local players from Earle, Marion and West Memphis, finished last season 16-4, coming in first place in the Rebook Tournament held in St. Louis and finishing second in the Nationals Tournament held in Conway.

Knicks head coach Steven Jefferson says his goal is to provide Crittenden County with players and a system for developing those players which rivals that in Jonesboro, where the Lady Hurricane just won a state championship.

“We’re trying to build a program along the lines of what you see in Jonesboro,” Jefferson said.

“A lot of their girls play high school ball together.

So, you can image, with teams like that, if they’re playing all summer together and playing high school ball together, they develop camaraderie where high school girls can be more successful.”

Certainly, girls’ basketball in Crittenden County is indeed some of the best in the state. The Earle Lady Bulldogs, who won a state championship in 2016, just regained the state title. The Marion Lady Patriots spent this last season as reigning state champions before being eliminated by an eventual state championship winning Jonesboro team in the semifinal round of this year’s state tournament and West Memphis improved leaps and bounds this past season under the guidance of super sophomores like Tierra Bradley and Aryah Hazley.

Jefferson believes playing with the Knicks not only offers girls the ability to increase their individual skills, but also to gain a familiarity with their fellow players which leads to a more successful high school team.

“You develop a familiarity with (each other) as far as knowing how well they can play and what they can do,” Jefferson said. “For the most part, we’ve been very successful in that area… I think that having those girls play together is very impactful for (local high schools) when they get ready to make their tournament runs.”

But with three schools represented on his roster, Jefferson admits that as Marion, West Memphis and Earle begin season play, it sometimes becomes a difficult decision as to who to root for.

“It’s awesome to see those girls play up against each other,” Jefferson said. “It takes it to another level when they play in those Christmas tournaments and holiday tournaments against each other.

Sometimes, you don’t know who to root for because you’ve got girls on each team.”

The big picture for the Knicks, however, exceeds the scope of Crittenden County. With players like state championship Lady Bulldogs freshman Colbi Maples, sophomore Elaijah Brown and sophomore Tasja Hughey, Jefferson hopes that more exposure this season will draw more attention from college coaches to the pride of Crittenden County.

“We’re going to a couple of exposure tournaments in Atlanta and Kentucky,” Jefferson said. “We’re going to do some team camps at Mississippi State. We’re going to do a lot more traveling because our girls are going into senior high school. So, we want to get them more exposure as far as going in front of college coaches.”

Tryouts for this season’s Knicks team continue this Thursday at New Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the Arkansas Knicks, please contact team owner James Henderson at 870 400 6087.

By Collins Peeples