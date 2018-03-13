Pressure creates diamonds

Despite a list of hardships, with two new state basketball championships, Earle once again sits atop Class 2A

As the final seconds ticked down on the Earle Bulldogs 69-52 2A state championship victory over Marked Tree last Saturday, the Earle fans let the entire Hot Springs Convention Center know they were in the building.

“We’re from the E-A-RL- E. WHAT?” rang out chants from the Bulldog faithful as the Earle fans took pride not just in their boys’ basketball team’s accomplishment of retaining the state title but also in their girls’ basketball team’s 48-43 state championship victory over Quitman.

For Bulldogs fans and family members, it felt good to celebrate again.

Certainly, their joy stems from hardships such as the Earle football having a chance at a state championship stripped away after the discovery of an ineligible player and, the introduction of a new statesponsored superintendent and, more recently, the devastation of flooding in certain parts of the small town.

“It means a lot to this community,” said Earle assistant coach Carl Miller. “We had a trying time with the football season. We were doing pretty good then all that happened. So, it meant a lot to the ones who came from the football team and the girls because we’re like a family. We needed something positive. So, that was a big plus. Then, with all the flooding that was going on around here. So, we needed something really positive to uplift us.”

While the forfeiture of a football season and the issues brought on by weather affected the entire community, several of the Bulldogs basketball players were forced with their own storms throughout the season.

Travonta Doolittle, senior the captain of the Earle boys basketball team, experienced the death of his father mid-season, while fellow Earle senior Quavonn Williams dealt with his brother’s death and junior Diviria Smith mourned the death of his mother.

“For the boys to still bond together and pull it off, that was a plus,” Miller said. “You’re dealing with death and school and basketball all at the same time and that’s a lot for a teenager. But, for them to stay focused on the task and to use that as motivation to turn that from a negative to a positive, that says a lot.”

As the players rallied around each other, so did the entire community of 2,276 people, according to the 2016 census, in Earle as fans traveled from Earle to Judsonia, Arkansas for the state tournament to Hot Springs for the championship contest. Even Earle favorite Gerry Bohanon Jr.

made the journey up from Baylor University in Texas, where the former Bulldog now competes to be a starting quarterback on the college scale, to spend his first spring break in college supporting his old high school.

“At the end of the day, we may have our differences,” Miller said. “They may have their goals and things they want to see done at the school and in the school district, but at the end of the day, they’re going to support the school and they’re going to support the athletics they love.”

And, through rallying together, the basketball teams along with the community made their way to Hot Springs, sharing the court with their fellow elite teams, in front of college scouts and coaches, to earn some of the recognition the Class 2A school, consisting of 389 students, doesn’t always feel like it gets.

“We have some of the best athletes in the state of Arkansas,” Miller said.

“They just happen to be at a smaller school. They work just as hard as the kids on a 6A level or a 7A level. That’s what it means. They put forth the hard work and determination to prove themselves like, ‘Hey. We deserved to be on this stage just like anybody else.’” But, to only mention the success of the Earle basketball players on the court would only be to tell half their stories.

Along with practicing every day and training to become state champions, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs put in equal amount of work in academics, leading to a cumulative 3.25 GPA for the Lady Bulldogs and over 1,000 hours spent in lab after school for the Bulldogs.

“They logged a lot of hours that just weren’t court time,” said Earle Athletic Director Albert Coleman. “The average student’s day ends at 3:30.

Our kids, every day, three or four days a week unless they had a game right then, came in and got extra time in the lab strengthening their academics… Academically, we’re moving in the right direction and athletics has always been there. I’m proud of the kids. They’ve been through a lot of adversity.

And, for the community and the school, it was needed for us.”

Surely, for those in Earle, their has been adversity in and away from sports. But, pressure creates diamonds and the Bulldogs are finally enjoying their time shining in the spot light.

“If there was one word to summarize this whole school year, I would say it’s perseverance,” Coleman said. “We’ve preserved, and good things are happening for us at this point in time.”

By Collins Peeples