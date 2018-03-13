Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club Baseball and Softball — Registration underway, now through Saturday, March 17. Cost is $75 for club members, $90 for non-members (discounts available for multiple children in the same family, based on household income) Leagues offered include: 4-6 year-old co-ed T-ball, baseball for boys age 7-12, machine pitch softball for girls 7-9, fast-pitch softball for girls 10-12 and 13-15. Stop by the Boys & Girls Club, 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to register, or call Tim Espinoza at (870) 735-1658 for more information.

***

Registration is underway, now through Saturday, March 17 at the Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club Baseball and Softball. Cost is $60 for club members, $75 for non-members (discounts available for multiple children in the same family, based on household income). Co-Ed Leagues offered for boys and girls ages 4-12. Stop by the Boys & Girls Club, 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to register, or call Darin McCollum at (870) 735-1658 for more information.

• Youth Spring Soccer —