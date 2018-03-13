Yellowjackets fly past Blue Devils

West Memphis falls to 0- 3 on the season

WM School District It's been a choppy start to the 2018 season, but West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell is confident things will turn around for his Blue Devil baseball team.

The Blue Devils fell 11-0 to Wynne last Friday at Tilden Rodgers Complex to fall to 0-3 on the season. 'I'm competitive, and I don't like to lose, so yes this has been tough,' said Cordell. 'We'll get it fixed, though.'

The Blue Devil Nine started decent enough against Wynne, but it mushroomed on them in the latter innings. Wynne used two errors and a walk in the first inning to plate the first two runs of the game against West Memphis starting pitcher Mason Kearney.

After three innings it was only 3-0, but the Blue Devil bats were once again silent. In the first three games this season they only have two hits, the latter of them coming off the bat of senior Michael Troxler, who singled to center field in the second inning.

'Two hits in three games?' Cordell exclaimed. 'With two strikes we still hold the bat on the end of the knob instead of swallowing our pride and choking up just to put it in play. Put the ball in play and make the other team make some errors.'

Three more West Memphis errors gave the Yellowjackets two more runs in the fourth and by then it was all Wynne.

Good news, however, awaits the Blue Devils.

Today, they expect to gain the services of senior shortstop and last year's leading hitter, Curtis Washington, who was helping the WMHS basketball team to the state finals, and left-handed ace pitcher Price Watson is expected to start today's game after experiencing some elbow soreness.

By Billy Woods