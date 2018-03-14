Crittenden Memorial Park set for spring cleanup

Familes encouraged to collect mementos from loved ones’ graves to avoid loss, damage

Roller Funeral Homes Crittenden Memorial Park is conducting a cleaning project to remove unauthorized items from graves and surrounding areas. Any personal mementos, which would cause damage during cemetery cleaning, or mowing, will be removed from resting places and stored in designated sections around the cemetery for families to pick up.

Items that are not picked up by Monday, March 19, will be disposed of. The community can help by removing these items from their loved one's resting place. Unauthorized items include; landscaping timbers, stones, concrete/or other material blocks, toys, personal items such as jewelry, balloons, glass vases, scarves, shepherd hooks, statues and any other items that are not in an authorized receptacle or vase. When visiting Crittenden Memorial Park cemetery, please adhere to park policy by not leaving unauthorized items on the graves and monuments. Cemetery employees strive to keep the final resting sites safe, pristine and presentable for family and friends to visit and have a time of remembrance. Please call Roller-Citizens Funeral Home with any further questions at (870)735-1000.

From Justin Lowery