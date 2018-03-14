Our View

Arkansas Works needs to live up to its name

For some ridiculous reason, the political left-leaning among us have this misguided notion that the changes being made to provide an opportunity for a better way of life for those individuals dependent upon government subsidies are nothing but a form of punishment.

The belly-aching going on over Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s work requirement for beneficiaries of Arkansas Works, the free program providing health insurance to 285,000 low-income Arkansans under what we also know as Obamacare, is typical liberal rhetoric every time attempts are made to help people on government subsidies become more responsible.

Ever since last year, Hutchinson has sought approval from the Trump administration to require that those Arkansas Works beneficiaries ages 19-49 who are capable of becoming more self sufficient that they receive training and seek gainful employment.

To the delight of the governor and his supporters the federal administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did give authorization to implement the work requirement.

The work requirement is expected to take effect this summer and according to DHS Director Cindy Gillespie beneficiaries ages 19-49 will be required to prove they either work or attend school for at least 80 hours each month or else meet one of several exemptions, which include categories such as a chronic illness, a catastrophic event, enrollment in a drug or alcohol abuse treatment program or caring for a dependent child or incapacitated person. Students will also be exempt, as will people receiving unemployment benefits.

We simply don’t get it. How can anyone among us object to helping capable individuals gain self respect and take on individual responsibility?

Furthermore, how can there be any objections to a legitimate work requirement that takes into account several exemptions that we have mentioned?

While Hutchinson did get the go-ahead to put in place this work requirement he is still seeking approval on another major change that will lower the income eligibility threshold for Arkansas Works from 138 percent of the federal poverty level to 100 percent, which would remove an estimated 63,000 beneficiaries from Medicaid coverage.

Even the staunchest liberals among us must realize that Arkansas, a population of just about 3 million with 280,000 dependent upon government subsidies, can’t continue subsidizing the state’s Division of Medical Services to the tune of $8.2 billion in state and federal funds.

The Department of Human Services has projected the Arkansas Works program will cost about $135 million in state funds along in fiscal 2018 and the costs are expected to be even higher as more Arkansans seek free health care and as cost of providing medical services escalate.

Let us also point out that Arkansas is the third state to receive permission to set up a work requirement for its Medicaid expansion population and will likely be the first to actually get the program started within the next few months.

Sadly, regardless of legitimate reasons why these changes and requirements are necessary there will be the extremists to our left who will continue to say this is a conspiracy aimed at the more than quarter-of-a-million poor Arkansans who can’t or won’t help themselves out of their state of poverty.