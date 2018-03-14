Rough start creates overwhelming hole for Lady Patriots

Marion couldn’t complete a comeback last night after giving up 10 runs in the first inning

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After dropping their first game of the season at Brookland, it was a rough return home for the Marion, with the Lady Patriots (2-2 overall, 2-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) falling to the St. Benedict at Auburndale Eagles (1-0) 15-4 in five innings.

Marion dug themselves in a whole early as several Lady Patriots errors led to a quick 10-0 advantage for the Eagles after the first inning and a short night for Hartley Charlton who exited the game after recording one out while allowing eight runs (six earned).

Needless to say, Marion’s first-inning play was not the performance Lady Patriots head coach Sean Gray was hoping to see.

“Definitely not the start we were looking for,” Gray said. “They put up 10 runs. And, the thing is, before they scored a run, we had two opportunities to make a play happen and get a girl out. We didn’t take advantage of either one of them. So, when you give a quality team like that five outs in the first inning, it’s tough.”

However, Gray, always the optimist, didn’t want to spend much time talking about the Lady Patriots struggles early on. Instead, the head coach focused more on the later three innings in which Marion outscored the Eagles 2-1.

“That’s what I was most proud of,” Gray said. “Our girls could’ve easily hung their heads and got down and we really didn’t. We competed well after that.

We shook it off, competed well at the plate and got two runs. But, we just had such a big whole that we couldn’t find a way back into it. I was most proud of the way we competed. We can do a lot of big things with that kind of competitive spirit.” Limiting the Eagles offense in the final three frames was Marion sophomore Kyndel Williams, who inherited pitching duties from Charlton in the first inning and finished the contest pitching six and two-thirds innings while allowing six hits, five runs (four earned), and two walks while picking up three strikeouts. That stat line includes only allowing one run in the last three innings in William’s first varsity performance.

“I think she did awesome,” Gray said. “That was actually her first time pitching a varsity game ever. She did an excellent job and she came in and kept the batters off-balance. The batters were leaning for it, lunging for it and popping the ball up.

She really did an outstanding job. Once she settled in, after her first inning or two, the last couple of innings she held them to one run and did an excellent job coming in, in relief.”

At the plate, Marion senior Blakeleigh Garrison led the Lady Patriots offense, scoring two runs and driving in another as Garrison plated Meagan Tolleson with a triple in the fifth inning. Garrison also drew a walk while going onefor- two on the night.

“Her tenacity at the plate and on the bases is second to none and that’s why she’s our leadoff batter,” Gray said.

The Lady Patriots are now on a two-game skid, suffering two non-conference losses. Gray hopes, however, that playing a tougher non-conference schedule will better prepare his Marion team for the better teams which the Lady Patriots will see in the Arkansas 6A Softball State Tournament.

“Like I told the girls, we’re playing these tough teams so that when it comes time for the state tournament, we’re ready to see some good competition,” Gray said. “We’re just trying to see the best competition (right now) that we can see.”

Marion’s tour of elite competition now takes the Lady Patriots to Gulf Shores, Alabama where the team will enjoy their spring break competing in the Gulf Shores Gulf Coast Classic Two, a national tournament which Gray hopes will help sharpen his team before returning to conference play.

“That’s the main thing, trying to see the best competition we can face and just look for our girls to get better and sure up some of the mental errors we’ve been making and put together some compete games,” Gray said.

Marion opens up play in the classic this Monday against Stanhope Elmore (5-5) out of Millbrook, Alabama.

By Collins Peeples