The numbers behind the ‘Most Dangerous Cities’ in Arkansas

West Memphis drops in annual ‘ RoadSnacks’ report, but just exactly what goes into putting these rankings together?

Do you live in one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas?

We all watch the news and see reports on Facebook of the latest crimes that happen in our hometowns. But it can be hard to tell at a big picture level how dangerous our town actually is.

No one wants to feel unsafe. But how dangerous is out there? Every year a number of organizations release their “Most Dangerous Cities” lists. Some are based on actual hard date, some are based on anectodal evidence at best. Strangely, one of the lists that seems to receive the most attention to the general public, thanks to their strong social media presence, is the annual RoadSnacks.com “Most Dangerous Cities” listing. “In order to help the good people of Arkansas — and anyone looking to move to Arkansas — know just how close they are to danger, we took data from the annual FBI report and did some serious analysis,” boasts Chip Tobor, Data Analyst for HomeSnacks.net, parent site for RoadSnacks.com.

Now while many will cite this list as irrefutable fact, there’s a disclaimer right on the report that says, “This article is an opinion based on facts and is meant as infotainment. Don’t freak out.”

You see, there are some kernels of statistical truth included in the report, but this is in no way a comprehensive report. Nonetheless, RoadSnacks.com knows how to get the public’s attention and this year’s list is currently making the rounds on Facebook and the like. So, here, without further ado, are the 10 cities that are, according to RoadSnacks.com, currently the most dangerous in the Natural State: 1) Pine Bluff 2) Little Rock 3) Blytheville 4) Forrest City 5) Hot Springs 6) West Memphis 7) El Dorado 8) Hope 9) Newport 10) Fort Smith The first thing that might jump out for Crittenden County residents familiar with the annual rankings is that West Memphis dropped significantly, from number three on the 2017 report to the number six spot in 2018. The second thing that might draw the readers attention is that West Memphis was lower on the list than Hot Springs — a bit of a surprise, as if you were to ask the average Arkansan, “Which city is more dangerous, West Memphis or Hot Springs?” it would be hard to imagine someone suggesting the latter over the former.

But RoadSnack.com offers a pretty thorough attempt at an explanation.

“Why did Pine Bluff take the top spot?” they ask themselves. “How did we determine the most dangerous cities in Arkansas for 2018? Every year the FBI release two crime datasets, a preliminary dataset limited to the biggest cities in the country, followed by a more detailed release at the end of the year. For our analysis, we focused on the just released 2016 data, specifically the 2016 Crime In The United States Report.”

So, it’s based on the FBI’s crime statistics? Well, sort of…

“So what criteria did we use?” asks RoadSnacks.com. “Violent Crimes Per Capita and Property Crimes Per Capita” “In order to make the analysis as apples to apples as possible, we only considered cities over 5,000 in population. That left us with 59 cities in Arkansas,” the report reads “We then ranked each city from 1 to 59 for the two criteria with a No. 1 ranking being the most dangerous for the particular criteria.

Next, they averaged the two rankings into one “Dangerous Index” ranking. Yes, a “Dangerous Index.”

“Finally,” the report says, “we ranked every city on the ‘Dangerous Index,’ with the lowest index being the most dangerous in Arkansas — Pine Bluff.”

So what makes Pine Bluff the “Most Dangerous City in Arkansas” for 2018?

With a population of 43,976, the city had a Violent Crimes Per 100,000 rate of 1,603, and a Property Crimes Per 100,000 rate 6,335. So after slowly working its way up the rankings for the last few years, Pine Bluff takes the top spot as the most dangerous city in Arkansas.

“And while that’s probably not a major surprise to that many people, it’s how the data plays out,” says RoadSnacks.com’s report.

The report almost immediately begins backtracking on its own claims.

“So that makes this just as good a time as any to say that even though Pine Bluff ranks as having the highest violent crime rate in the state, it’s really not all that ‘dangerous,’” says the report. “You see, your chance of being a victim of a violent crime is only about 1 in 62 and those odds go down further the more common sense you use. So, while there might be some more violent parts of town, overall, the quality of life can be quite high in one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.”

So, why did West Memphis make the list then?

With a population of 24,818, West Memphis had a Violent Crimes Per 100,000 residents rate of 1,857, and a Property Crimes Per 100,000 residents rate of 4,835.

“West Memphis ranks 1st for violent crime and 16th for property crime,” according to the report.” That number is a little misleading, because while the rate was high, the actual number is quite low when not adjusted for population differences.

Or as the report itself admits, “…the city is about half a violent as some other cities.”

Offering a little more explanation, the report notes: “The good news is that violent crime was reduced by about 10 percent from 2014-16, but the bad news is that property crime rose by 21 percent in that period.”

So, using the same formula that RoadSnacks.com applied, your chance of being a victim of a violent crime in West Memphis is about 1 in 60, and as the report says, “those odds go down further the more common sense you use.”

RoadSnacks.com justified its placement of Hot Springs, a tourism-heavy community not typically known as “dangerous,” at number five, saying, “Hot Springs experienced a massive rise in violent crime between 2014-16. Property crime statistics, meanwhile, remained stagnant, with residents facing a 1 in 12.4 chance of being the victim of theft or arson each year — the highest rate in the state.”

So again, while there’s certainly a chance that you may encounter criminal activity in Hot Springs, it is a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In case you were curious, Marion was 19th on the list, and If you’re even more curious, RoadSnacks.com’s safest cities in Arkansas were Greenbrier, Lowell, and Bella Vista.