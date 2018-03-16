An organized home will happen when…

…you're ready to have one. If you don't live in an organized home, it means one thing, you weren't ready to get organized.

Most of us want an organized home, but many struggle with disorganization because we can tend to build it up in our minds that it's a huge undertaking. It's really not.

When every room is HOURS or DAYS away from 'company ready' and I HAVE BEEN THERE, it can easily be overwhelming and in that state of mind we can freeze, bust out of the place or retreat under the covers. All those actions make things worse. I’ve thought a lot about that feeling of being overwhelmed and I know it’s a state of mind based on true facts and circumstances.

But the good news is states of mind can be changed even when the true facts and circumstances haven't.

In fact if you’re overwhelmed by a messy house, obesity, indebtedness, an inharmonious marriage, whatever, you have the power to change your mind right now. In fact that’s what needs to happen. But how do you change your mind when you're in the middle of a huge mess, not just in one room but every room?

But you can't just say, 'I'm not going to be overwhelmed,' because you still have the word overwhelmed in the sentence.

What you have to do is make a sentence that is the opposite of overwhelmed, like 'I'm so grateful for my life' or 'Things always work out for me,' or 'I'm excited to imagine my home hugging me.'

Once a long time ago I was in a perpetual state of overwhelm before I got organized and while I was in a very bad marriage. My unhappy husband was a traveling salesman and was gone a lot. Since I had no clue how to be organized I’d play with the kids, sew, and watch TV and then I’d clean all night and the next day to get the house back in shape before he’d come home. Once it was clean and company ready I’d promise myself I’d keep it that way, but as soon as he’d leave, I’d go back to playing again and leaving my messes out.

Organize a room in your mind, and the rest will follow…

When my sister and I made a pact to get organized, I decided to pretend my home (1200 square feet and in a very depressed neighborhood) was a penthouse suite on Park Avenue in New York City.

In other words I raised the value of the space in my mind from its real value (about $12,000) to 12 million dollars. I added to the fantasy that I was to get this space spiffed up so I could sell it and move on.

At the time I wanted to move on in more ways than one. I wanted to find a way to get and stay organized, get out of my marriage and get out of that house.

Changing my mind about my circumstances gave me energy. I got excited about really making a change and as I developed the system that gave me direction I discovered power I didn't know I had!

The reason behind wanting to be organized is that we want to feel better in our homes. When we feel good, we're more loving and more joyful. Love and joy are states of mind and they can be had regardless of our circumstances.

That's the place to start in your journey to get organized. Practice feeling loving and joyful about your home and you’ll be amazed at how much easier getting organized will be.

