Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Family and Friends Prayer Line every Monday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour. It’s up to you how long you can pray or stay on the line. The toll free number is 1302-202-1108 enter access code 550989. You must use the code to begin praying. Everyone is invited to join us in prayer. Elder Charles Gilmer, assistant. Pastor Macon Drake.

Cross Community Church Easter Egg Hunt

– Easter EggSplosion Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. 20,000 Candy Filled Eggs. Everything FREE. Food and pictures with Easter Bunny at Brunetti Park, 400 S. Currie.

Earle Baptist Church,

Earle: Easter Cantata “Behold The Lamb” will be presented by the Community Choir at the Earle Baptist Church Saturday, March 24 at 5 p.m. Alex Turner is the director and organist, Jeanne Hurst is pianist. Lana Ampeuda and Tony Wells are soloist, and Allen Ampeuda is violinist. A reception will follow. Everyone is invited to attend. An Easter sunrise service will be held at the Earle Baptist Sanctuary at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1. Johnny Jenkins, pastor of the Methodist Church, will bring the message. A breakfast will follow the service. Rev. Tony Wells is pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

El Shaddai Ministry,

3323 Hwy. 77, Marion: Elliott & Elliott Ministries presents Book Signing Meet & Greet Sunday, March 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Meet the authors of “Strategic Victory,” “Encouraging Moments” and “I Am Queen.”

First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Eight Years Celebration of Love Honoring Pastor and Lady R. M. Faulkner, Sunday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Pastor Brian Bartlett sr. of Lake Grove Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Sunday at 2 p.m. guest will be Dr. Frank E. Ray, Sr., of New Salem MB Church also of Memphis. R. M. Faulkner, pastor.

First United Methodist Church Holy Week Activities, West Memphis: Saturday, March 24 Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 25 (Palm Sunday) Special music during Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. provided by the Chancel Choir. Thursday, March 29 Maundy Thursday Service in the Sanctuary. Friday, March 30 Good Friday in Deneke Hall. Sunday, April 1 Easter Sunday, 6:45 Sunrise Service on the church front steps, 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship Deneke Hall and 11 a.m. Traditional Worship in the Sanctuary.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry, 2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Women in Fellowship Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Special guest Evangelist Mary Crayton of Mt. Zion MBC in Clarkedale and Prophetess Gloria Broome of God Ministries Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Come and be blessed. Rickey L. Hunter, pastor.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church: “Christian Ladies in Hats” Program Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Missionary Terri Nesbit will be the guest speaker along with St. John MB Church of Hughes. All are invited to come and be blessed through this service. Greg Powels, host pastor.

I’m A Part Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Vanderbilt, West Memphis: Church Anniversary Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. Guests will be Rev. Ed Whitfield and the Beautiful Zion MBC in West Memphis. Sponsored by the pastors aide committee and Rev. A. K. Parham, host pastor.

Kingdom Seekers International Ministry of Arts, 1750 E. Broadway, West Memphis: Women’s Department and Prophet Jessica Davis hosts its annual Women’s Gathering Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 18. Guest speakers include: Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Pastor Tori Dixon, Saturday March 17 at 6 p.m. Pastor Miki King and Sunday, March 18 at 12 noon Lady Kathy Smith. Lady Toya Gillard will be the Guest Worship Leader. The theme is “Fly High Beautiful Butterfly.”

Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Family & Friends Day Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Samuel Beason from St. John MB Church in Brickeys. Sis. Roberta Oliver from Pleasant Plain MB church of Hughes will be the emcee. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Cornell Jackson, pastor.

E.C. Morris Minister’s Institute, Arkansas Baptist College, 1612 MLK Dr., Little Rock: 42nd Annual Session March 25-29, 2018. “Restoring The Creator-Creature Relations.” Attention: All E.C. Morris Ministers Institute Supports, please make your report now for the Journal donations are due as soon as possible. For more information you can contact Missionary Furlow at 870-732-3771.

Mt. Calvary Church:

Musician Appreciation Program Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. Min. Michael Ware, chairperson. Garry Hibbler, host pastor.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2405 Lake Rest Rd.: Will be taking Glamor Shot Pictures on Saturday, March, 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s a seating fee of $20. Ladies come out and support. Sis. M. Miller and church family, sponsors. Larry Robinson, pastor.

New Beginning Outreach Ministry, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Spring Revival Wednesday, March 21 through Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. each night. Pastor Antwan Stinnett and Philadelphia MB Church of Crawfordsville are our guests. Pastor Stinnett will deliver the message each night. Don’t meet me there, beat me there! Pastor W. J. Coleman, host pastor.

New Home Baptist Church, 100 South St., Crawfordsville: ‘Winning America Back To God One Soul At A Time’, one night revival Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend regardless of race, creed or color. Bring those who need something from the Lord. Larry Williams, pastor.

Old St. Paul News:

Children’s Church Sunday, March 18. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Pilgrim Rest, Jericho: Annual Family & Friends Day Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Leroy Carter III and congregation, Old St. Phillips MB Church of Cleveland, Mississippi. Other guests include Lake Grove of Jericho and Philadelphia of Crawfordsville. Rev. Louis Robinson, pastor.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, 4285 Hwy. 77 N., Sunset: Cook Out Saturday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fried Catfish or BBQ Boston Butt with French fries, Cole slaw, bread, cake and a drink for $7 per person or a BBQ sandwich for $3.50. Dine in or carry out or we will deliver. 870-739-1309. Deacons’ and Mothers’ Day Program Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker and church will be Rev. Leroy Turner and Mt. Ollie MB Church of West Memphis. We will also have some other guests on the program. Rev. Henry W. Showers, host pastor.

Victory Church: Priscilla Shirer simulcast Saturday April 28. Free Ladies event is provided for ladies 12+, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register now online at www.victorywired. com

Second Saint John M. B. Church: Women of Zion will be presented by the Second Saint John Women Fellowship Ministry. This blessed occasion will be Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. This is an event you will not want to miss. It will be informative, empowerment and entertaining. Some of our Speakers will be: Evan. Betty Moore, Min. Martha Raybon, Min. Vanessa Basemore and Missionary Erma Holmes. The public is invited so please come and be blessed.

All People Fellowship Ministry,