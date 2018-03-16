News Briefs

– March 15 is the monthly Teen After School Activity, “Sphero” baseball from 4-5 p.m. Pizza will be served. This event is for all teens in 7th through 12th grades. For questions or additional information about these events, please call the Library at (870) 739-3238 or you can email casseywoolfolklib@ gmail.com. All of the information about the Library's activities and events, can also be found on their Facebook page (@woolfolkpubliclibrary), Instagram page (@woolfolkyouth), and website (www.woolfolklibrary. org).

• Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Meeting – CEO Meeting Friday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Arkansas Workforce Center Forrest City.

• Pride of Ruth St. Peters #336 – Green Tea Program at the Masonic Hall at 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018. Family and friends are invited. Refreshments will be served.

• Crittenden County AARP Meeting – Chapter #3502 welcomes individuals age 50 and above who would like to join AARP or who are current members of AARP to our monthly meeting. The meeting this month will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at East Arkansas Family Health Center, 900 N. 7th Street, in West Memphis, in the Community Room. Come and join us for needed Senior Information, fun and games and a delectable lunch. Contact: Veronica Brooks, Vice Pres. at 901-337-4006 or Mauzie Furlow, Sec. at 870732-3771 for more information.

• Arkansas Home Hospice Providers Grief Support Group – Will conduct a six week grief support group in Marion beginning Wednesday, March 21. The group will meet each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Marion Church of Christ building at 2845 Hwy. 64 W. This is a non-denominational meeting and is open to everyone. To reserve your place or for questions call Arkansas Home Hospice at 870-277-4029.

• Mobile Food Giveaway – Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway is scheduled for Friday, March 23 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vouchers are available until March 21.

• Legal Aid of Arkansas Board of Directors Meeting

– Virtual Meeting Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. by phone and video conference. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting dial 866-625-9936 and enter guest code 21154265#.

• Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 24, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hop on over to the Library for Woolfolk Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, presented in partnership with the Junior Auxiliary of Crittenden County. There will be 1,500 eggs to hunt, prizes, crafts, games, and more!

• 27th Annual Robert Stewart Memorial Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m., Worthington Park. All children welcome. Hunt for children 1 year old to 10 years old. Petting zoo, free balloons, meet the Easter bunny.

• Cross Community Church Easter Egg Hunt – Easter EggSplosion Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. 20,000 Candy Filled Eggs. Everything FREE. Food and pictures with Easter Bunny at Brunetti Park, 400 S. Currie.

• Hope House Food Distribution – Call-in date for the next Hope House and Memphis Food Bank on Friday, April 13, is Monday, March 6, beginning at 8:30 a.m. To qualify, call (870) 732-4902.

• Community Meetings – The West Memphis Police Department is pleased to announce another round of community meetings in our city. Tuesday, March 27 at Richland Elementary, April 3 at Weaver School, April 10 at the Boys & Girls Club and April 17 at River Church. Meetings held at 6:30 p.m. “To keep our community informed about things going on in the city and in the Police Department.”

• 2nd Annual Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 7 beginning at the Courthouse Square at 8:30 a.m. Registration desk open at 7:30 a.m. Fun family bike ride to benefit the Marion Chamber of Commerce. Choose from 4 mile, 14 mile or 48 mile ride. $40 for adults, $20 for kids, registration includes T-shirt, swag bag and catered lunch. Contact Tracy Brick at the Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-7396041 or www.marionarchamber. org to register.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning the upcoming FY 2019 Unified Planning Work Program. This initial period will end on April 1, 2018. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis if you would like to review the current FY 2018 of if you have comments or questions concerning the transportation planning process. 870-735-8148, fax 870-7358158 or email BCE@sbcglobal. net. This document may be reviewed at the MPO’s web site or at wmats.org and the following locations: WM City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis, Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion, Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion, Office of Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion, Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie, Marion.

• Crawfordsville Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser – Saturday April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 Sweepston, Crawfordsville. $10. To go is available. Contact for tickets, James Allensworth at 870-514-8069, Jeremy Channey at 870-6360611 or Spanky Allensworth at 870-514-5241.

• Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 21 at Trinity in the Fields Church, Cypress Rd., Marion from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Full day of lectures from local and regional historians about the Sultana Disaster of 1865. Free and open to the public. At 6 p.m. a complimentary showing of “Remember the Sultana” a full-length documentary about the worse maritme disaster in the U. S. History. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Priscilla Shirer Simulcast at Victory Church – April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., special worship service featuring Anthony Evans. Free ladies ministry event, for ages 12 and up. Lunch will be provided. Register now online at victorywired. com.

• Let’s Clean Up Earle Day – Sponsored by the Mid-South Camaro Club Saturday, April 28 at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. with a family picnic at the square (Commerce and 2nd Street). Games and prizes awarded to the children in attendance. Please volunteer your time, energy and show our love for our city on this special day. To volunteer call the Earle Police Department at 870-792-8900 or Al Elberson EPD at 870-362-0475. The only cost for this family day is your time, a trash bag and your appetite.

• The West Memphis School District's school choice deadline is May 1 – The WMSD's participation in the Arkansas School Choice Act of 2015: Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside of the WMSD who are interested in sending their child/children to the WMSD for the 2018-19 school year may pick up an application at the West Memphis School District Administrative Office located on 301 South Avalon Street. The Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside of the district in which the parent resides. The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the non-resident school district. Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the West Memphis School District under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. This notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

